SPORTS RECAP: OCC falls game short of women’s tennis state title, beach volleyball wins conference banner

The Orange Coast College women’s tennis team fell just one game short of securing a California Community College Athletic Association state championship, while the beach volleyball team won an Orange Empire Conference Pairs title. OCC programs went 4-4 between April 24-30.
Beach Volleyball (15-2)
The sophomore duo of Brisa Zapata-Reaves and Corinne Williams brought home a conference title for the Pirates, beating Irvine Valley College’s sophomore pair of Chloe Swanson and Barett Nolan in the OEC Pairs Championships on Friday.
Swanson/Nolan put the Pirate pair to the test, taking the first set 21-19, but Zapata-Reaves/Williams were able to take the second set 21-7 to force a third set to decide a champion. Zapata-Reeves/Williams kept their momentum rolling into the final set, securing a dominant 15-8 win to take home a banner.
The beach volleyball team will send Zapata-Reaves/Williams and three other pairs to represent OCC in the Southern California regional championships at El Camino College on Friday and Saturday.
Women’s Tennis (21-1)
The Pirates’ epic undefeated season finally came to an end with a gut-wrenching 5-3 loss to American River College on Wednesday in the CCCAA State Championship at Ventura College.
It was a back and forth match for the state title, with both teams having success on the court. Ultimately, ARC bested Coast 2-1 in the doubles matches and 3-2 in the singles matches to come out on top.
Baseball (25-14)
The Pirates lost their final series of the regular season 2-1 against Cypress College. Cypress took the first two games on Tuesday and Thursday, but OCC was able to clutch up a close win in game three on Friday.
Cypress won Thursday’s high scoring match up 16-10 at OCC. The Chargers came out swinging, putting up back-to-back, three-run innings in the first and second to take an early 6-1 lead.
Coast was able to get on a roll late in the game, scoring eight runs in the last four innings to close the gap, but the Pirates ran out of steam in the bottom of the ninth, ultimately falling short of mounting a comeback.
Freshman infielder Zach Leite was the driving force behind OCC’s offense, going 3-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI.
The Pirates bounced back on Friday with a 10-9 win on the road to close out the series and the regular season on a high note.
Despite the Chargers holding a respectable 4-1 lead through three innings, OCC rallied in the top of the fourth with a dominant inning at the plate, scoring seven runs to snatch a 8-4 lead.
Cypress refused to go down without a fight, scoring five uncontested runs in the eighth and the ninth to tie up the game at 9-9 and force extra innings.
Coast was finally able to produce a go-ahead run in the top of the12th inning to edge out the Chargers on a sacrifice fly to right field by sophomore catcher Zach Crandall with freshman infielder Owen Wessel scoring the winning run from third base as a pinch runner. Crandall finished the game 2-for-5 at the plate with two RBI’s.
OCC wrapped up the season with a conference record of 11-10 to secure the No. 5 spot in the Orange Empire Conference. The baseball team will play its next game at home against College of the Canyons on Friday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the CCCAA Southern California regional playoffs.
Men’s Golf
The Pirates had a good day at the Orange Empire Conference championship on Monday at the Los Serranos Golf Club, finishing fifth overall to punch their tickets to the upcoming Southern California regional finals on May 8.
Two Pirate golfers, sophomore Samuel Carrillo and freshman Braden Guerrero, both shot the lowest scores of any golfer that day with 68 strokes, four under par.
The men’s golf team will next compete in the regional finals in a 36-hole event at Industry Hills Golf Club on May 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.