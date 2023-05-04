‘They came in and took care of business:’ Pirates advance to state championships

The Orange Coast College beach volleyball team advanced to the CCCAA State Championships after emerging victorious against Irvine Valley College and Rio Hondo at the Southern California Regionals on Tuesday.
Sophomores Brisa Zapata-Reaves and Corinne Williams defeated IVC’s sophomore pair of Chloe Swanson and Barett Nolan in two sets, 21-10 and 21-17. These duos faced off four days earlier on April 28, where the Pirates earned a conference title at the OEC Pairs Championship.
OCC freshman Paige Cutwright and sophomore Alexandra Selivanov pulled off a win in the third set of their match against IVC pair Sydney Dews and Gabi Brown, 21-18, 20-22 and 15-7.
Pair No.3, sophomores Jesse Coralle and Lexy Mendoza, pulled a straight-set win against IVC’s Tessa Marocco and Angie Griego, scoring 21-14 and 21-13.
OCC freshmen Natalia Brandlin and Rose Whittier swept IVC pair No.4 Emily Hon and Mia Bertulone in another straight-set win, scoring 21-7 and 21-14.
Finishing up the first full game of the day, OCC’s Izzy Duchaine and Theressa Amtmann fell just short of a win against IVC’s Alessandra Nitogila and Kendall Fraser, 21-16, 19-21 and 13-15.
“They did quite well. Last time we played Irvine Valley, our rivals, we barely beat them three-two,” head coach Chuck Cutenese said.
Afterwards, OCC faced off against Rio Hondo finishing the day with a clean sweep consisting of five-consecutive straight-set wins.
Zepata-Reaves and Williams finished their match with 21-14 and 21-6 wins, while Coralle and Mendoza scored wins with 21-15 and 21-13. Cutwright and Selivanov scored 21-11 and 21-18; Brandlin and Whitter put up 21-15 and 21-12 in their victory, and freshmen Leah Thibault and Kingsley Mason finished it off with a sweep of 21-13 and 21-16.
“I think they came in and took care of business. The surprise here is our fours (Brandlin/Whittier) who used to be an alternate, [who] played the fourth spot today,” Cutenese said.. “They've played really controlled and kept the game plans.”
OCC’s wins on Tuesday have pushed them into the CCCAA State Championships for a second year in a row, where the team hopes to get one step closer to the team’s first state championship.
Follow Coast Report for further coverage of beach volleyball’s state championship run.
