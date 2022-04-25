Maloney’s pitching clutch in series finale against the Tigers

After losing the first two games of the series to Riverside City College, Orange Coast College’s baseball team finished the series strong with a win on Saturday.
Sophomore pitcher Matt Maloney’s pitching performance, along with an offensive rally in the fourth inning, won the last game of the series for the Pirates against the Tigers with the final score of 8-3.
“Nobody I'd rather have out on that mound,” said OCC assistant coach Chris Ceballos, who served as head coach for Saturday’s game. “The guy’s a bulldog. As soon as we told him on Thursday that he had to start in, he was ready to go.”
RCC scored early and kept the lead in Tuesday’s and Thursday’s games, defeating OCC with the final scores of 11-4 and 5-3.
Coast used nine pitchers and Riverside City scored 16 runs in the first two games of the series.
Maloney, who usually relieves and closes for the Pirates, did not pitch in the first two games of the series. He started Saturday’s matchup and finished with eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
“Felt like a marathon,” Maloney said. “It just felt good to have these guys behind my back and to be out there for longer than one or two innings.”
OCC’s offense only scored seven runs in the first two matchups. They scored eight runs in the series finale, including four in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Pirates scored the first run on sophomore catcher Konner Kincade’s RBI sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the second inning on Saturday.
Catcher Konner Kincade brings in the first run for the Pirates in a RBI sacrifice bunt to second base. OCC leads 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/0pvHKQDeh5— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 23, 2022
The Tigers tied the game at one after OCC balked, sending freshman infielder Ignacio Alvarez home to score.
Maloney did not allow the Tigers to score again in his seven innings of work.
With the bases loaded, the Pirates continued to score in the bottom of the fourth inning as they brought in four much-needed runs.
Coast retook the lead after sophomore outfielder Logan Jackson scored the first run on an RBI walk by sophomore infielder Jordan Ku, making the score 2-1. Kincade sent another run to score on a RBI sacrifice fly to right field to extend the lead to 3-1.
OCC Catcher Konner Kincade hits a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in another run for the Pirates.Orange Coast leads 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/uQZCwKuICJ— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 23, 2022
The final two runs of the inning came on sophomore infielder Tyler Weaver’s two-RBI single to left field.
2B Tyler Weaver extends the lead for the Pirates on the two-RBI single to left field.OCC now leads 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/deHyNCcCHR— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 23, 2022
OCC’s Ku extended the lead for the Pirates in the bottom of the sixth inning after hitting a solo bomb to right-center field to make the score 6-1.
In the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers rallied as freshman designated hitter Bret Bowers hit an RBI single to center field. He advanced to second base on an error by Ku as he dropped the ball trying to get Bowers out. Ku lost the ball for a little bit, which gave freshman outfielder Matthew Bardowell enough time to score the Tigers’ third run.
OCC sophomore outfielder Cary Arbolida and Jackson were on base with no outs in the bottom of the eighth. Jackson scored on a wild pitch to score the seventh run for the Pirates.
OCC CF Logan Jackson scores on a wild pitch.The Pirates lead 7-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/y43VwEbY3D— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 23, 2022
Jordan Ku sent Arbolida home to score on an RBI single to left-center field to extend the lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning.
SS Jordan Ku hits an RBI single to left field to extend the lead to 8-3 for the Pirates in the bottom of the eighth inning. @CoastReport pic.twitter.com/154vO3EPbf— Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789) April 23, 2022
The game ended after two of RCC’s batters hit flyouts to Jackson and then a groundout to Weaver, ending the tough series with a win.
“It was really good by our guys to buy into the approach,” Ceballos said. “I told them to just zone it up, making sure it's your pitch and we capitalized.”
With a 6-12 record and seventh place in the Orange Empire Conference, it will be a challenge for OCC to make the playoffs.
The focus for the team right now is to continue to try to find ways to improve and try to win the remaining games of the regular season.
“I know we are kind of fighting for our lives, but if all our pitching staff can do what they’ve done the past two days and see what our guys have done, we’ll be really good,” Ceballos said.
The Pirates will try to end the season strong as they will play one more series against Santa Ana College. The first matchup will be at John Altobelli Park on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
