Defending state champion Pirates return to Final Four with sweep over Miramar

The Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team punched its ticket to the state Final Four with a 3-0 sweep at home over San Diego Miramar College in the Southern California Regional playoffs on Friday.
“It was a great match for us,” OCC head coach Travis Turner said. “It was good to get out of here with a win. Miramar played really well and now we have got to figure out what to do in the next round.”
The Pirates entered the playoff bracket as the state’s No. 3 seed, and made short work of the No. 6-seed Miramar with their first round victory. The Pirates first met the Jets this season in a home matchup on March 3 that also resulted in a sweep for the home team, with that victory certainly playing a role in the mindsets of both squads in Friday’s contest.
“We played really well last time we played [Miramar] and they have gotten a lot better since then,” Turner said. “They looked like they had a chip on their shoulder coming in and they definitely wanted to battle with us.”
To advance past the Jets, OCC once again relied on sophomore outside hitter Sebastian Lara, who led the team in kills this season with 202, averaging 3.67 per set. Lara stepped up to the postseason challenge from the onset of Friday’s contest, racking up five of his 13 kills in the first set.
“It’s definitely a really good confidence booster heading into the state semifinals,” Lara said.
Coast opened up on a sizable 16-10 lead thanks to Lara’s hot start, but Miramar outside hitter Jack LeDuff helped ignite a huge comeback for Miramar with back-to-back kills, as the Jets raced back from their deficit to tie up the set at 19. LeDuff provided the majority of the Jets’ offense on Friday night, scoring 12 kills overall and five in the first set to match Lara’s offensive output.
With the opening set on the line, the Pirates’ postseason nerves were on display as OCC committed three untimely service errors after the Jets rallied back to tie it, but Lara and freshman Coast middle blocker Niall Finnegan combined for three points down the stretch to take the set 25-23 in OCC’s favor.
“I think it’s just confidence from how we played all year and the training we have,” Turner said. “I thought we did a good job of just weathering the storm and punching back.”
After failing to complete the comeback in the first set, the Jets stormed into the second set with a burst of momentum, taking an early 5-1 lead and forcing Turner to call a quick timeout. Sophomore setter Brock Henderson stopped the bleeding for Coast with back-to-back blocks, sparking an 11-3 run for the Pirates as they quickly regained control of the set.
“I feel like we’ve had a few games this year where we’ve been down by six or seven points and all of our faces just stay calm and collected,” Lara said. “When you go in the huddle and you’re down big and you look at your teammate and he’s not even fazed at all, it gives us confidence that we’ll be alright.”
Henderson’s hot second set helped the Pirates take a 2-0 lead in the match, as he scored two kills, two blocks and an ace.
“We just have so many guys that can play,” Turner said. “We’re hard to defend if we pass because we can spread out our offense.”
The Jets remained resilient late in the set, with LeDuff again being the catalyst of a late Miramar run, as he scored three straight kills to cut the Coast lead to 21-18. However, the Pirates managed to hang on in the closing moments for a second straight time, as Finnegan scored a crucial block to clinch the 25-21 set victory.
“We’re really close as a group, and that starts with practice,” Lara said. “We’ll do repetitive drills and we practice scenarios where we’re down by five and need to come back in the set, and it helps us prepare for games like this.”
Needing just one more set to send Miramar home, freshman middle blocker Elgin Liu came alive for Coast, scoring five of his seven kills in the set. Between Liu’s scoring and Lara tacking on another four kills in the set, the Pirates managed to pull away from the Jets to build a 17-13 lead.
“He passes really well, which is almost just as important as his hitting,” Turner said of Lara’s performance. “He’s been solid all year and hopefully he’s got two more solid matches in him.”
To close out the victory, OCC freshman outside hitter Myles Henderson scored two clutch kills, including the match point, to give OCC the 25-21 set win. Henderson finished second in scoring for the Pirates in their playoff victory with nine points.
Looking ahead, Coast will take on No. 7 seed Moorpark College in a state semifinal matchup at El Camino College on Thursday, in the same gym that OCC claimed the CCCAA state championship last season. A seemingly destined postseason matchup between the two Orange Empire Conference powerhouses, OCC and Irvine Valley College, was thwarted after Moorpark stunned the No. 2 seed Lasers with a sweeping upset win on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.