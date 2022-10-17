Coast falls to Fullerton at home

The Orange Coast College men’s soccer team was unable to hold off Fullerton College Monday, as they were defeated 5-0 at home in a rematch of their postponed game from last Tuesday.
The Pirates started off the game on the defensive as the Hornets pressed up on the attack with sophomore midfielder Adcel Salinas, who gave an assist to striker Ryan Esparza to put Fullerton up 1-0 in the second minute of the match.
Fullerton did not let up on the offensive as freshman defender Daniel Gutierrez sent a long ball behind the Coast defense to sophomore striker Joseph Espinoza to put the Hornets up 2-0 at the eight minute mark. The Hornets kept the ball on the Pirates’s side of the field with through balls behind the wing and with 8 total corner kicks in the first half.
OCC assistant coach Glen Straken made some adjustments during the game by moving sophomore defender Jared Velasquez up the field in order to fight more for the ball.
“We just needed to win more balls in the middle, especially in the air,” Velasquez said. “We also needed to get some type of momentum moving forward.”
Coast got caught off guard in the fifth minute of the second half with a goal from Fullerton sophomore striker Nima Ahmari to lead 3-0. The Hornets controlled possession of the ball and created multiple corner kicks to create danger for Coast’s defense.
Straken made other adjustments such as a goalkeeper substitution of Collin Macha for Federico Pacheco at the 60th minute mark. Pacheco stepped up to the position and had 4 saves against the Hornet offense the rest of the game.
The Pirates could not cross the midfield to the strikers because of the pressure and guarding of Fullerton’s defense. With imprecise first touches and incomplete passes, Coast fell back into its side of the field contesting the ball.
At the 86th minute mark, Hornet freshman center midfielder Joseph Bustamante beat Pacheco with a volley strike to end the game 5-0.
“I thought the other team played very well,” Straken said. “We talked in the half about going up a little more and being less defensive but obviously Fullerton did a better job than us today.”
The Pirates have a quick turnover as they face Golden West College Tuesday in an away game beginning at 3 p.m.
