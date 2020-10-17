The Coastline Community College District has approved a “return to campus” plan exclusively for athletes for the final eight weeks of the fall semester, the district reported this week.
“We have received approval to return from both the campus and the district for conditioning classes,” Orange Coast College Athletic Director Jason Kehler said. “We’re really looking to just reacclimate them and make sure they are as healthy as possible moving forward.”
In allowing CCCD athletes to return to campus, the district remains on pace for a return to competition in early 2021.
“We haven’t heard otherwise,” Kehler said. “The last we heard from the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) , we are moving forward with the contingency plan”.
The plan is a schedule approved on July 8 that divides all sports into two categories: early spring and late spring. The plan also consists of cutting each team’s schedule by 30%, and eliminating postseason play.
With athletes returning to practice as soon as next week, most CCCD sports are on pace to return as soon as Feb. 5, and the “late spring” sports on April 10.
“We aren’t going to get a true sense of what shape [the athletes] are in until they get back on campus,” Kehler said.
