Canyons sweeps Coast to advance in CCCAA playoffs

The Orange Coast College baseball team was booted from the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs following a 13-11 game two loss on Saturday in a best-of-three series.
Canyons’ bats were hot right out of the starting gates, with the Cougar offense generating five runs in the first inning to jump out in front with a 5-0 lead. A couple of costly errors played a part in the Pirates disastrous first inning, and Canyons’ offense was quick to capitalize on the mistakes.
Coast got to work cutting into Canyons’ lead with a pair of runs in the top of fourth inning to narrow the Cougars’ lead to three runs. Freshman infielder Koby Williams helped the Pirates get on the scoreboard with an RBI double to left center with sophomore outfielder Zach Dickason crossing the plate to score from second base.
OCC added on another run in the fourth when freshman infielder Ethan Brand grounded out to the shortstop giving freshman infielder Zach Leite the opportunity to score from third base.
Canyons’ offense came in the bottom half of the fourth, putting up another five-run inning to give them a sizable eight-run lead.
The Cougars started the inning with four-straight hits, with sophomore infielder Andy Ambriz delivering a two-RBI double to right field on the fourth hit to bring sophomore outfielder Jovan Camacho and sophomore catcher Dane Flashberg home to score.
Despite the lopsided score, Coast kept trying to cut into Canyons’ lead. A four-run sixth inning for OCC made the score 12-6, and kept the Pirates hopes to see game three alive. The Pirates produced three more runs in the eighth to head into the top of the ninth inning trailing by four runs.
Freshman outfielder Sebastian Moore hit a solo homer to center field in the top of the ninth to make the score 13-10, and then a couple of batters later sophomore outfielder Evan Scalley delivered a clutch, two-out RBI to keep the Pirates’ rally alive with sophomore infielder Alec Gomez scoring the run from third base.
Although the Pirates ran out of steam before completing the comeback, Coast cut the Cougars’ lead to two runs despite trailing by double digits earlier in the game.
Scalley was one of the Pirate’s top performers, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, two runs scored and three walks.
OCC wrapped up the 2023 season 25-16 overall with an 11-10 record in conference, good for fifth place in the Orange Empire Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.