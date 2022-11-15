SPORTS RECAP: Women’s water polo wins regional title; women’s volleyball wins two conference games

Orange Coast College’s women’s water polo team won the Southern California Regional Women's Water Polo Championship on Saturday, while the women's volleyball team won two key conference games in a row. OCC programs went 9-5 from Nov. 8-13.
Women's Water Polo (27-4)
The Pirates’ historic season continues with yet another title win on Saturday against Santa Barbara City College in the 2022 Southern California Regional Women's Water Polo Championships to secure their spot as the first seed in the upcoming California Community College Athletic Association State Championships on Friday/
Orange Coast went down 3-0 early, struggling to get anything going offensively in the first period, but the Pirates surged back strong in the second period to tie the match 4-4. Freshman utility Jillian Duwe helped turn the tide by scoring three goals in a four minute span.
The third period was back and forth, and both teams found the net to make the score 7-7 going into the final period of play.
In the fourth period, OCC strung together three straight goals by freshman 2M Ana Nardelli, sophomore utility Destiny Hernandez and Duwe to go up 10-8.
SBCC made one last effort, managing to score a single goal, but the Pirates defense held strong to secure the 10-9 victory with a banner on the line.
The women’s water polo team will face San Joaquin Delta Friday at 1 p.m. in the CCCAA semifinals being held at Southwestern College.
Men’s Water Polo (15-12)
The Pirates playoff run ended with a 9-7 loss in their final game of the season against Long Beach City College.
Orange Coast made it to the second round of regionals before being knocked out.
Women’s Volleyball (18-5)
The Pirates are picking up steam as the regular season winds to an end, as they notched back-to-back wins over conference rivals Santa Ana College and Saddleback College on Wednesday and Thursday.
“It’s really good to see them fighting and not letting up this late in the season,” OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese said.
After suffering a road loss to Santa Ana on Oct.7 in which Dons’ sophomore outside hitter Matilde Teixeira racked up 11 kills against the Pirates, Cutenese deci`ded to insert sophomore outside hitter Emma Honea into the starting lineup.
"[Teixeira] is their big hitter, and when we played them the first time, we couldn't put anybody in front of her,” Cutenese said. “Emma is a tall girl that gets over the net, and so she stepped up in a big match like we expected her to.”
Honea finished the contest with a team-high 13 kills and three blocks in the 3-1 Coast victory.
“I feel like we all played really well together and my team boosted me up,” Honea said. “We’re all rooting for each other and it’s just a really good environment.”
On the road on Thursday, OCC swept the Bobcats for the second time this season. After a tightly-contested 25-22 first set, the Pirates won the next two convincingly with scores of 25-16 and 25-17, respectively.
With back-to-back wins, the No. 17 ranked Pirates moved to 18-5 on the season, just shy of conference leading No. 9 Irvine Valley College, who is 18-4. In order to maintain the second seed in the OEC, the Pirates will have to take care of Fullerton College on the road on Tuesday in the final game of the regular season.
Women’s Basketball (4-0)
The Pirates had a dominant week on the hardwood, going 3-0 to stay perfect this season.
They started off with a 97-59 win over LA Trade Tech on Thursday. The first quarter was close, with neither team able to take more than a one possession lead until Coast went up 22-16 at the end of the quarter.
The rest of the game was all OCC. The Pirates would steadily grow their lead to 50-27 by the end of the half, finishing the game with a near 40 point advantage.
Sophomore guard Annie Trinh led the Pirates in scoring with 25, and was deadly from downtown, making 7 out of 10 of her 3-point attempts.
OCC would claim its second victory of the week on Friday against Moorpark College.The Pirates started the game strong, taking an early 20-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, which they held onto for the remainder of the game.
At the half Orange Coast had extended their lead to 35-28, and would go on to win the game 65-49.
Sophomore Guard Meghan McIntyre had a very well-rounded performance, contributing on both offense and defense. She led her team in scoring with 22 points, while also racking up 10 rebounds and four steals.
The Pirates claimed their third victory of the week on Saturday against Southwestern College. Coast had a strong first quarter, going on multiple runs early to claim a sizable 29-11 lead by the quarters end, but Southwestern fought back, outscoring the Pirates in the second quarter 23-10 to make the score 39-34 at the half.
OCC dominated from the third quarter on, leaving Southwestern in the rear view as they surged ahead, seemingly scoring at will until the buzzer sounded with the final score at 80-59.
McIntyre had another all-around solid showing with a team-high 24 points with 10 assists, but fell short of a triple-double by three rebounds.
The Pirates will look to keep their winning streak alive on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Mt. San Antonio.
Men’s Soccer (5-15)
The Pirates were defeated 2-0 by Cypress College on Tuesday.
Cypress took the lead 1-0 part way through the first half, and extended their lead to 2-0 in the second half. OCC managed four shots on goal, but none found the net.
Sophomore goalkeeper Collin Macha had four saves in the contest.
The Pirates lost another game 2-0 on Thursday against rival Golden West College. Golden West took the lead around the 25-minute mark, then punched in another goal in the second half to secure the win. Orange Coast took14 shots in the game, but only three were on goal.
The three shots on goal for OCC were made by freshman forward Karim Friha, freshman defender Richard Paredes and freshman midfielder Gavin Pierce.
Women’s Soccer (12-8-2)
The Pirates were defeated 3-0 on Wednesday against Cypress College.
The Chargers went up early 2-0 with back to back first-half goals, while OCC struggled offensively throughout the game. Cypress would go on to shutout Coast, tacking on another goal in the second half to win 3-0. Sophomore goalkeeper Jessica Gardner had 6 saves on the day.
The Pirates suffered another loss 1-0 on Thursday against rival Golden West College.
The first half remained scoreless, with neither team able to find the net. Golden West scored the sole goal of the defensive battle about 10 minutes into the second half, before riding their slim lead to a 1-0 win.
Despite the loss, Gardner had a sure-handed showing to keep the game within reach, racking up an impressive 10 saves in the match.
