Orange Coast College’s volleyball programs won across the board in three Orange Empire Conference matchups last week, while women’s tennis concluded the season with a trio of victories. All OCC athletic programs went 8-6 overall from March 21-25.
Women’s Beach Volleyball (7-0, 3-0)
OCC defeated Saddleback College 5-0 on March 25, marking the sixth time Coast swept its opponents this season.
The Pirates will return to Newland Courts in Huntington Beach on Friday for a doubleheader against Cypress College and Golden West College. First matches begin at 10 a.m. against Cypress.
Men’s Volleyball (14-1, 5-0)
OCC swept Golden West College 3-0 for the second time this season on March 25.
The Pirates will host Irvine Valley College on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tickets for general admission will be $5 at the door, but college students can enter free with a school ID. Other exceptions apply.
Women’s Tennis (15-2, 7-1)
Coast concluded regular season play by winning its final three games last week.
After the Pirates defeated Cypress College 7-2 on the road on March 22, they returned home to defeat Riverside City College 5-4 on March 24, then the next day, blew out Ventura College 9-0.
The Orange Empire Conference Tournament will be held at Saddleback College, with competition beginning April 7. Both OCC’s opponent and time of first match is TBD.
Men’s Tennis (9-9, 3-5)
The Pirates settled for .500 at the season’s end after dropping back-to-back matches to end the season.
OCC was swept by Ventura College on March 22, and managed only one individual win against Riverside City College, for an 8-1 overall loss on March 24.
Track and Field
Men’s and women’s track fared well in their six-way meet at Saddleback College on March 25.
Pirates freshman Ryan Rivituso took home first in the men’s 400 meters final, with a 49.11 time.
OCC freshman Jeffrey Hass ran a 22.18 time in the men’s 200 meters final to clinch second place by a one hundredth of a second.
Orange Coast’s next track meet will be at El Camino College on April 5, with first events starting at 8 a.m.
Baseball (14-11, 4-5)
The Pirates were only able to salvage one win in their three game series against Fullerton College last week.
After a forgettable 11-0 shutout loss to open the series, Coast bounced back with a 9-6 win at home on March 24.
March 25’s rubber match was anyone’s for the taking, but the Hornets were able to capitalize on an eighth inning leadoff triple and win the game 3-2.
OCC will try to find its footing with arch-rival Golden West College next up on the schedule. The Pirates host the Rustlers on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to kick off the three game series.
Softball (13-11, 5-6)
The Pirates only won one out of three games this week.
After OCC led 2-0 in the first four innings, El Camino College came back and eventually walked off on the Pirates 3-2 on March 21.
Both freshman infielders Gianna Gozo and Hailey Pichardo finished with one RBI and two hits each against ECC.
The Pirates bounced back big time, blowing out Golden West College 9-0 in five innings on March 23. OCC scored six of its runs in the fifth inning.
Orange Coast’s freshman infielder Taylor Andolsek finished with three RBIs in three hits and two runs. Freshman pitcher Ashlee Kean struck out six in four innings.
To end the week, the Pirates got blown out by Santiago Canyon College 9-1 in six innings on March 25.
OCC will play a doubleheader against Palomar College on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m.
