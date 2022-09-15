Coast dominates El Camino in third-straight win

Another game, another sweep.
Orange Coast College won its third-straight 3-0 sweep at home against El Camino College Wednesday night.
The Pirates have been on fire ever since dropping their first game of the season against Ventura College last week, sweeping a double-header the last time OCC saw action. The Pirates kept up their momentum right off the bat against a winless Warriors team, as they quickly went up 14-4 to start the first set.
OCC soon advanced to a 20-9 lead, but a litany of service errors led to a comeback opportunity for the Warriors, who brought themselves all the way back to a tight set at 22-17. Despite the resurgence from El Camino, the Pirates managed to hold on to their lead, closing out the set with a close 25-20 victory.
“We just need to play our game, not play down to their level and really focus on the little things,” sophomore outside hitter Brisa Zapata-Reaves said.
After the tightly contested first set, the Pirates blew the lid off of Wednesday’s matchup in the second. Zapata-Reaves started off with back-to-back aces for the Pirates and never looked back, scoring seven of her 10 kills on the game during the set.
“She’s great to watch,” head coach Chuck Cutense said. “She’s a gifted athlete, she’s athletic and she just plays the game really smooth.”
The Pirates fed off the energy from Zapata-Reaves’ strong start, and a block from sophomore middle blocker Paige Cutwright sealed the dominant 25-13 second set victory. Cutwright finished with eight kills in the game for the Pirates.
OCC started off slow in the third set, but the Pirates never flinched and responded with a 10-1 run to make the score 10-4. The Warriors were not able to respond back with another run. Freshman setter Grace Holmgren scored two aces to extend the OCC lead, and the Pirates soon wrapped up the final set with a 25-12 win.
“We still have a few things that we need to work on and be more consistent with, but I still think we played pretty good,” Zapata-Reaves said.
Now sitting at 6-1, the Pirates look forward to their first conference matchup of the year at home against Santiago Canyon College Friday night.
“We need to work on our serving. We need to be doing a better job with the overpass,” Cutense said. “The other thing is we’re reaching out on our blocking. We need to stay disciplined. So those are the three things we’ll work on [Thursday] for Friday.”
