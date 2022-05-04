The Plank: OCC volleyball is thriving in its ‘golden generation’

Welcome back to The Plank, Coast Report’s monthly sports column. In the first edition of the column, I shared my list of OCC’s most historic achievements of March. This time, I’d like to move away from a list-oriented discussion and talk about OCC volleyball’s “golden generation.”
Coast is at the nexus of athletic talent and competitive success across its three volleyball programs: men’s indoor, women’s indoor and women’s beach. Never before have the Pirates put together a trio of teams so dominant simultaneously.
Men’s volleyball (20-1, 8-0) did not lose a single set in the playoffs en route to winning the eighth championship in program history.
Longtime OCC head coach Travis Turner’s squad went 60-8 in sets last season, thanks to a star-studded cast of both hard hitters and elite setters.
Sophomore opposite Will Anderson, the 2022 CCCAA Championship Tournament MVP, led the state in kills (250), hitting percentage (.360), and service aces per set (0.61). Freshman setter Josh Friedman led the state with 412 assists, accounting for more than half of OCC’s numbers in that category last season.
Outside the box score, Coast simply had a will to win all season.
Turner explained multiple times during the team’s postseason run that the boys just found ways to fight back.
In the state title match against Long Beach City College, the Pirates found themselves down as much as 13-7 in the second set, and 15-10 in the third set. Like clockwork, Coast mustered a timely scoring run on both occasions to sweep the Vikings.
“It was just responding like we always do,” Turner said after winning his third state championship as head of OCC’s program. “They responded.”
Women’s indoor volleyball had a fantastic season as well. At 12-4, Coast was second in the Orange Empire Conference, but lost to Bakersfield College in the second round of the SoCal Regional Playoffs. The program has six rings under its name, the last coming in 2009.
In 2021, freshman libero Emily Payne led the state in digs, with 549. Her mark was 85 more than the next player in that category. Freshman middle blocker Paige Cutwright also led the state in hitting percentage (.467), while freshman OH/MB Summer Hanks finished second in the state with 282 kills — just two shy of the top mark in the CCCAA.
Although the Pirates’ playoff run was cut short, the distinguished talent moved onto the sand for the first full season of beach volleyball since 2019.
Currently 16-0 in team play, beach volleyball clinched its first state championship appearance in program history on Tuesday. The sport was adopted by the CCCAA in 2015, and OCC qualified for regionals four times since then, including this season.
Head coach Chuck Cutenese orchestrates six elite pairs that have swept their opponent 12 times in the regular season collectively.
Currently at one’s is freshmen Brisa Zapata-Reaves/Rachel Blair, two bigs who can fill just about any role on the court. Both can swing with authority, block, dig and pass as good as anyone in the OEC. Blair/Zapata-Reaves went 9-0 in the regular season, with seven of those wins coming in the No. 1 pair.
Freshmen Alanna Shields/Sophia Sola (15-1) hold down the two’s for OCC. The first-year pair out of Huntington Beach High School have been playing together for over 10 years, through both club and prep competition.
At three’s is OCC beach volleyball’s all-time leader in individual wins, Summer Hanks, and Southern Connecticut State University commit freshman Sara Enright.
Freshman Paige Cutwright and sophomore Lexy Mendoza went on an emphatic run in the OEC pairs tournament to clinch a pairs regional playoffs appearance. OCC’s No. 4 pair was 10-2 in the regular season.
The Pirates staff opted for the freshman pair of Emily Payne/Izzy Duchaine in the No. 5 pair for regionals, but Cutenese hinted at the possibility of playing No. 6 pair sophomore Rachel Street and freshman Jadyn Pope at some point in the state championship run.
The team has three pairs competing in CCCAA regional playoffs on Friday at El Camino College before team play resumes May 12 for the state championship tournament at Irvine Valley College.
Time will tell if women’s beach will join men’s volleyball in the state champions club. If there ever was a year for Coast to win a state championship on the sand, it would be in 2022.
