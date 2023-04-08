Orange Coast College secured a 10-4 win over Cypress College in an upset 27 years in the making at home on Friday, marking the first time OCC has bested the Chargers since the 1996 season.
Cypress is the number one ranked team in Southern California by the California Community College Athletic Association, having lost only one other game this season with a 12-2 conference record. The Chargers are contenders for the state title, and won the CCCAA state championship in 2017.
“There’s no surprise that Cypress has had a long, illustrious history of championships and winning games, but it’s a new day for us and a new era,” OCC softball head coach Jodie Kiaha said.
Despite Cypress striking first with a solo homer by freshman catcher Mikala Jacobsen in the top of the second inning, OCC was undaunted and answered with four runs in the bottom of the second to claim an early three-run lead.
The Pirates scored their first run of the game when sophomore outfielder Lexi Gamez hit a double to left center, with Nadia Perez coming home to score from third base. A couple outs later, sophomore infielder Taylor Andolsek produced another run with a two-out RBI double to left center that brought Gamez home from second base.
“I have a team filled with fighters and the offensive power that we have throughout our lineup is something that I was waiting to see wake up, and they woke up,” Kiaha said.
OCC was able to tack on another two runs before the inning ended thanks to a two-out home run shot to right center by Ariana Williams. The freshman outfielder managed to get a hit in all four of her plate appearances, racking up four RBIs and two runs in the process.
“[Williams] has been swinging her bat with such confidence,” Kiaha said. “She is a threat at the plate every time, so it’s no surprise that she [hit a homerun].”
Freshman pitcher Angela Whitmer did her part to keep Coast’s offense in stride by delivering three quick outs in the top of the third inning to get OCC’s hitters back up to the plate while their bats were still hot. In her seven innings pitched, she gave up four runs off nine hits, tallied six strikeouts and issued only one walk.
“When we can get on the board multiple times like that with multiple hitters, it's hard for another team to defend when you have Angela Whitmer on the mound,” Kiaha said. “She’s not giving up a ton of walks. [Cypress was] having a hard time putting Angie in play. She was throwing ground balls and throwing outs.”
The Pirates were able to preserve their momentum from the previous inning, and headed into the bottom half of the third ready to get back to work. OCC took advantage of the quick turnaround, scoring four more runs to take a sizable 8-1 lead.
The Chargers scored one run in the fourth inning and a pair of runs in the fifth inning, but they ran out of steam without making a meaningful dent in the Pirates’ lead.
Coast scored two more runs in the sixth inning by way of an RBI single to right field off the bat of Williams that gave Andolsek the green light to head home, and an RBI single to center field by Perez that brought Williams home from third base for her fourth run scored off the game.
Whitmer closed out the game with three quick outs in the top of the seventh to secure the long overdue win, leaving Cypress stunned at the outcome.
“When your bat is hot you just want to keep playing,” Kiaha said. “We’re going to go into Easter weekend feeling really good about the total body of work that these girls have put together.”
The Pirates play their next game on the road against Citrus College on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
