Orange Coast College’s Thea Snider and Summer Hanks ended their perfect season by winning the women’s beach volleyball 2021 Orange Empire Conference Pairs Championship last week.
No. 1-seeded Snider and Hanks were joined in the semifinals by Fullerton College’s No. 12-seeded Hailey Vargas and Samantha Swanson and fellow Pirates No. 7-seeded Sara Enright and Alanna Shields , and No. 11-seeded Joceline Martinez and Lexy Mendoza.
Martinez and Mendoza advanced to the semifinals after upsetting Cypress College’s No. 3 seeded Miranda Telles and Alexis Flores in a straight-set 21-14, 21-18 victory.
Enright and Shields advanced to the championship after upsetting Fullerton College’s No. 2-seeded Hanna Wilmes and Kenzie Palmer, 21-12, 10-21, 15-10, in the quarterfinals and beating Martinez and Mendoza in straight-sets, 21-14, 21-18.
Snider and Hanks swept the championship with all straight-set victories, beating FC’s Vargas/Swanson 21-13, 21-8, in the semifinals, and teammates Enright and Shields 21-14, 21-13 in the championship match.
Snider and Hanks finished the 2021 season with an undefeated 11-0 record. Enright and Shields finished at 7-1, and Martinez and Mendoza at 7-3.
