Pirates get another win in conference match over Golden West

The Orange Coast College men’s basketball team scored over 100 points for the second time this season with a second-consecutive win on Friday night in a 103-92 victory over the hosting Golden West Rustlers.
The Pirates, who previously encountered Golden West earlier in January beating them 108-70, added another win versus neighboring rivals to remain in the playoff hunt in the Orange Empire Conference standings.
This is the third game this season where the Pirates crossed 100 points, with the first against Barstow in early December in the West LA Tournament 119-77.
Three Pirates scored in double figures with freshman guard Sam Hunter leading with 27 points followed by sophomore guard Jydon Hall with 26 and sophomore guard Logen Howard with 21.
OCC’s defense was the difference maker in stopping Golden West, making 9 steals and 14 defensive rebounds.
Golden West’s lack of shooting was a factor in the loss, managing only to hit 5-of-17 three pointers compared to OCC shooting 11-of-37 from three.
Golden West freshman guard Noel Camejo caused of lot of problems for the Pirates, coming off the bench to score 24 points.
“Sometimes [when] we win, we don't feel like it's a win because we didn't play our style,” Associate Head Coach Jamaal Lee said. “We're trying to tighten some screws this late in the season.”
OCC has 8 conference wins and only 2 games remaining in the season. The Pirates will be looking to finish the season strong. Even though Golden West has just one conference win, OCC narrowly escaped an upset.
“Hopefully, the guys learned something tonight so we can keep this thing rolling,” Lee said. “A win is a win.”
Howard was the catalyst for a strong first half for the Pirates, scoring 13 points, including 2 three-pointers to help OCC take a 15-point cushion into halftime.
The Pirates were outscored in the second half 58-54 by a Golden West team playing catchup that shot 22 free throws in the second half.
“When we don't play the right way, we don't get any momentum,” Lee said. “Tonight was one of those nights we made it out with a win. We can learn from it.”.
The Pirates will face Santa Ana College next at home on Feb.14 at 7 p.m., as OCC will look to continue its two-game winning streak.
