SPORTS RECAP: Women’s tennis wins regional playoffs, beach volleyball wins second-straight conference title

The Orange Coast College women’s tennis team won the California Community College Athletic Association regional finals, while the beach volleyball team wrapped up their regular season with back-to-back conference wins to claim the Orange Empire Conference title for a second-straight year. OCC programs went 6-4 from April 17-23.
Women’s Tennis (21-0)
The Pirates kept their playoff push alive with wins on Tuesday and Saturday, extending their season-long winning streak to 21 games.
Coast beat the College of the Desert in the CCCAA regional finals by a score of 5-4 at home on Saturday. Desert was the No.1 ranked team in the South Coast Conference, having lost only one game all season until they faced off against OCC.
Women’s Beach Volleyball (15-2)
The Pirates swept both of their opponents on Friday, securing a pair of conference wins to finish the season with a perfect 10-0 record in the OEC and a conference banner.
Coast cruised past Cypress College and conference rivals Golden West College, beating both teams 5-0 to head into the postseason on a seven-game winning streak. OCC put on a dominating performance against the Rustlers, locking up straight-set wins in four-out-of-five matches.
The beach volleyball team will compete in the OEC Pairs Championships on Wednesday at noon, with the tournament being hosted by Irvine Valley College.
Baseball (24-12)
The Pirates went 1-2 in their series versus conference rival Golden West College. The Rustlers won both of their home games on Tuesday and Saturday, with OCC’s sole win of the three-game series coming at home on Thursday.
GWC just barely edged out Coast for the 14-13 win in Saturday’s high-scoring, tie-breaker matchup. Both teams found success at the plate often, combining for 31 hits and 27 runs in a back-and-forth battle for the series.
OCC jumped out ahead in the top of the first inning thanks to an RBI groundout to second base by sophomore outfielder Evan Scalley that brought freshman outfielder Jaden Lyburtus home to score. The Coast lead wouldn’t hold up for long though, as GWC answered back and then some with four-straight two-run innings to take a 8-4 lead.
The Pirates whittled down at the Rustlers lead as both teams traded runs until OCC managed to carve out a one-point lead going into the bottom of the eighth.
Sophomore infielder Alec Gomez hit the 2-RBI single to center field that propelled the Pirates into the lead with sophomore outfielder Jake Taylor and freshman infielder Owen Wessel scoring unearned runs on the play.
Despite Coast’s late-game heroics, GWC was able to claw back into the lead with a two-run knock to left center off the bat of freshman outfielder Jack Salmon. The Rustlers held OCC scoreless in the ninth, just barely staving off the Pirates comeback attempt to win by one run.
Despite OCC falling short of the comeback, Lyburtus had a great performance on offense, going 4-for-6 at the plate with one RBI and three runs scored.
The baseball team will play their next game on the road against conference opponent Cypress College on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
OCC and Cypress are currently tied for the No. 4 spot in the OEC at 10-8, making the upcoming three-game series a deciding factor in postseason standings with the playoffs right around the corner.
Softball (13-19)
The Pirates dropped two-straight games to conference opponents on Wednesday and Friday, falling to 9-10 in conference play with only a couple of regular-season games remaining.
Coast was defeated 3-1 on the road by Santiago Canyon College on Wednesday in a low-scoring OEC match-up.
The Hawks scored early, putting up two runs in the first inning. SCC scored the first run on an RBI single to right field by freshman outfielder Alyssa Patlan, who scored the second run herself from third base on a Pirate error.
Coast scored its lone run of the game in the top of the third on an RBI single to center field off the bat of freshman catcher Leila Chavez, with sophomore outfielder Lexi Gamez scoring the run from third base.
Santiago Canyon scored a single run in the sixth inning to pull away from OCC, and secure the win.
Freshman pitcher Angela Whitmer kept the game close, giving up three runs on six hits with three strikeouts to her name.
OCC went on to lose 10-5 on the road against Fullerton College on Friday.
The Hornets grabbed an early lead with three first-inning runs, but OCC fought back in the second and third to tie the game up 3-3 until Fullerton scored two more runs in the bottom half of the third to take a 5-3 lead.
Coast mustered another couple runs in the sixth inning but it wasn't enough to overcome the Hornets potent offense.
Freshman pitcher and infielder Isabel McElroy had a great performance, going 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI’s.
The softball team will play their next game on the road against conference-opponent Santa Ana College on Monday at 2 p.m.
