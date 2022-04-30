Having a chance to sneak into the playoffs in the Orange Empire Conference, the Orange Coast College baseball team is officially out of contention after losing its last two regular season matchups against Santa Ana College.
Two comeback attempts failed for Coast as they lost to Santa Ana on Tuesday and Thursday with final scores of 6-4 and 5-3, respectively.
After a 17-run performance in the first game of the series, Orange Coast’s offense was not the same for the rest of the series.
Game Two
Orange Coast arrived at Santa Ana’s territory and lost on Thursday with the final score of 6-4.
The Pirates left a total of six runners on base on Thursday, two of them were on scoring position.
Freshman outfielder Kyle Ashworth and sophomore infielder Brock Denbo hit two separate two-run home runs for the Dons on Thursday. Coast had a two-run home run of its own by sophomore outfielder Logan Jackson in the top of the eighth inning.
Coming into the top of the ninth inning on Thursday, Orange Coast was trailing 6-3.
OCC freshman infielder Isaiah Morales started the top of the ninth inning with a walk, then got into scoring position after stealing second base.
Sophomore infielder Jake Lappin hit an RBI single in the middle to shorten the drought to 6-4. Representing the tying run at the plate, sophomore infielder Tyler Weaver struck out to end Thursday’s game.
After Golden West College’s dominating win against Irvine Valley College on Thursday with the final score of 15-2, the Rustlers eliminated the Pirates from playoff contention.
Game Three
The Pirates lost to the Dons in the season finale after their comeback was cut short, 5-3.
Santa Ana started Friday’s game hot, scoring three runs in the top of the second inning.
Sophomore infielder Marc Schavone brought in the first run for the Dons on an RBI triple down the right field line.
Schavone ran home to score the Dons’ second run later on in the inning on an RBI groundout by Denbo.
The last run of the inning was on an RBI single by freshman outfielder Christian Thompson to give Santa Ana an early 3-0 lead.
The Pirates only scored one run in the bottom of the inning. With freshman catcher Emilio Morales in scoring position, freshman infielder Jason Carrig hit a two-out RBI single that bounced over SAC’s freshman second baseman Austin Haller’s head, into right center field to shorten the drought to 3-1.
The Dons extended their lead by scoring a run each in the fourth and fifth inning.
Santa Ana’s sophomore outfielder Dean Drake brought in a run on a safety squeeze RBI bunt in the top of the fourth inning to make the score 4-1. Drake and Lappin collided on first base and Lappin looked hurt after the play after Carrig tried to throw the ball to him to get Drake out. OCC head coach Nate Johnson ran to the field to check on Lappin and he was all right to continue.
On the first pitch Scharvon saw, he hit an RBI single to center field to extend SAC’s lead to 5-1 in the top of the fifth inning..
The Pirates responded by scoring another two runs in the bottom of the next two innings.
Sophomore designated hitter Garrett Bevacqua started the bottom of the sixth inning with a double to shallow center field. Bevacqua made it to second base just in time, beating SAC’s Ashworth’s throw to second base. He advanced to third after freshman catcher Zach Crandall’s flyout to right field.
Lappin brought Bevacqua in to score on a sacrifice fly to center field to trail 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
OCC Sophomore infielder Jordan Ku hit a sacrifice fly to center field on an 0-2 count to score their third run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Crandall represented the run that would give the Pirates the lead. He tried to check his swing, but the first base umpire called strike three.
Orange Coast had one last shot to comeback in the top of the ninth inning. OCC had runners on first and second with two outs and freshman infielder Isaiah Morales came in to pinch hit for Crandall. After battling on a full count, Morales struck out looking to end the Pirates’ season.
OCC finished the season in seventh place with a 7-14 record in the Orange Empire Conference and 17-23 overall.
Despite missing the playoffs, Johnson gives credit to the team for not backing off.
“I am always proud of these guys,” Johnson said. “I am always going to be proud of the way they fight, the way they come out and practice, and what we do as a whole. They left their mark on OCC somehow.”
Many sophomores like Cameron Mahaffy, Matt Maloney and Cary Arbolida are moving on after this season and they will be missed, according to Johnson.
“I can’t even describe how much I am going to miss them,” Johnson said. “Those guys are our leaders. We’ve been through a lot. I started as their assistant coach and I’ve seen them grow and they’ve seen me grow into a head coach. It is memories that I’ll never forget of those guys and that is what I have told them that they have a special place in my heart.”
The focus for OCC baseball now is to fix the team’s shortcomings and be ready to bounce back next season.
“We just have to get better,” Johnson said. “We are going to have to recruit our butts off this summer and make sure we bring in kids that are ready to compete and ready to play for OCC baseball to make us better next season.”
