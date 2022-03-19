After being outscored 30-7 in the first two games of the series, Orange Coast College played its best baseball of the week against Saddleback College in the series finale on Saturday.
The Pirates held off the No. 2-ranked Bobcats for a 10-8 victory, thanks in big part to a solid bullpen performance.
“It was a very big win,” OCC relief pitcher Jonathan Robinson said. “It was like competing against the man in the mirror. You have a couple of setbacks, and you’ve just gotta come back with a response and get the job done.”
Saddleback ran circles around OCC during the Tuesday and Thursday games, winning 16-3 and 14-4 on those two days, respectively.
The Pirates have not been swept by an Orange Empire Conference opponent since April 2016 (Saddleback), but were immediately in jeopardy of resetting that streak.
Sophomore two-way player Cameron Mahaffy (1-0) started on the mound for the Pirates. The righty tossed just three innings, allowing seven runs (four earned), six hits and three walks.
All three OCC starting pitchers gave up seven runs in their respective outings against Saddleback, albeit not all of them earned runs.
In the top of the first inning, a Saddleback runner on second was caught flat-footed on a pickoff move to second base, but the umpire’s call did not go OCC’s way. Coast gave a reasonable protest from the dugout, and Saddleback promptly took advantage of the new life with a two-RBI double in the left field gap by freshman outfielder Moonhyeon Eom.
Mahaffy escaped the inning with a strikeout, but not before allowing four runs and three hits to the Bobcats.
After the shaky inning, Mahaffy wasted absolutely no time helping himself, leading off the bottom half of the inning with a line drive home run to left field.
OCC sophomores Cary Arbolida, Jordan Ku, Logan Jackson and Jake Lappin immediately followed up with four doubles in five at-bats, stringing together three more runs. At the end of just one frame, the OEC rivals were tied up 4-4.
A misplay in centerfield allowed Saddleback to score a pair with two outs in the top of the second, and another double right over the third base bag by sophomore shortstop Lance Gardiner extended the Bobcat’s lead to 7-4.
The Pirates were getting knocked around on defense, but that did not stop the conveyor belt of sluggers that is the OCC lineup.
A Tyler Weaver stand-up double brought Arbolida to the plate, but Saddleback pitched around him for a walk in the bottom of the second.
With two on and two out for Isaiah Morales, the freshman second baseman struck out swinging, but the catcher couldn’t find the dropped third strike. Not only did Morales reach first base to extend the inning, but Weaver scored from third amidst the catcher’s confusion. OCC still trailed 7-5.
Neither team put together any runs in the third inning, but the Pirates did leave the bases loaded in the bottom half.
Mahaffy was relieved after three innings by sophomore Jonathan Robinson. The righty out of Rancho Cucamonga blanked the Bobcats from the fourth inning through the seventh inning.
“We needed that,” OCC head coach Nate Johnson said. “That gives our offense time to catch up, and give us a plan of who’s going to be throwing after ‘Johnny Robin.’ To be able to come in and throw zeros up on the board, that’s huge.”
With a state of serenity cast on the Saddleback offense, the home team used a few key rallies to take the lead.
Sophomore outfielder Logan Jackson came through with a RBI single down the left side of the infield, but OCC still trailed 7-6 after Lappin grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the fourth inning.
Shortstop Tyler Weaver made a diving catch to save at least one run in the top of the fifth. The play completely shifted the momentum of the game, proven by the rally that Coast was about to put together in the bottom half of the inning.
After sophomore catcher Emilio Morales took a leadoff walk, Sophomore utility player Konner Kincade roped a screaming double down the left field line to tie the game 7-7.
Arbolida came up to bat with the go-ahead runner on third base with two outs, but was awarded an intentional walk. The sophomore right fielder is boasting an absurd .524 on-base percentage this season.
The baton was handed to Isaiah Morales with a chance to give OCC their first lead of the game. The freshman did that and more, hitting a two-RBI double down the left field line, putting the Pirates ahead 9-7 in the bottom of the fifth.
Logan Jackson took a hit-by-pitch to start the bottom of the sixth inning, gearing the Pirate to score an insurance run. Lappin executed a sacrifice bunt to move Jackson to second, then Emilio Morales hit a blooper to shallow left to extend OCC’s lead to 10-7.
Sophomore right hander Matt Maloney came out of the bullpen for Coast in the top of the eighth, using a good combination of four-seam and offspeed pitches against the Bobcats.
Maloney somewhat miraculously forced five pop-ups in his first inning of work, but two of them found the outfield grass for singles. Sandwiched in between the bloop singles was an RBI double from sophomore catcher Jordan Dissin, scoring Saddleback’s last run of the game.
Maloney came back out for the save in the ninth inning, and forced a lineout to right field to end the game with the tying run at the plate.
OCC’s closer went two innings, striking out two and allowing only one earned run. The solid eight-out save was bridged by a near perfect relief outing from Robinson, who’s final line was four innings pitched, zero runs allowed, four strikeouts and a win.
The Pirates avoided the sweep, and stole a conference game against one of the best two-year ball clubs in the country. OCC will resume action at Fullerton College next Tuesday at 2 p.m.
“I was telling them yesterday that good teams sweep, and they don’t get swept,” Johnson said. “We were on the verge of getting swept and we're a good team. I don't feel like we should ever be 0-3 after a week. To be able to respond and get that win is huge for us moving into next week."
