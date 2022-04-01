Pirates have near flawless showing in OEC doubleheader

A new week, but the same dominant performance from Orange Coast College beach volleyball — only this time they did it twice.
The Pirates played their first doubleheader of the year on Friday, taking out Orange Empire Conference opponents Golden West College and Cypress College back-to-back at Newland Courts in Huntington Beach.
The Pirates swept the Rustlers 5-0, and resumed play an hour later to defeat the Chargers 4-1.
“I’ve been coaching for five years at Orange Coast College, and this is the best team we’ve ever had,” OCC volleyball assistant coach John Braunstein said. “Their chemistry is getting better and better.”
The Pirates made quick work out of the Rustlers to begin the morning. OCC did not drop a single set, outscoring GWC 168-61 in the process.
Coast’s No. 5 pair, freshmen Emily Payne and Izzy Duchaine, benefited from a forfeit win since the Rustlers only fielded four pairs.
The Pirates also debuted a new No. 1 pair for the first time this season, consisting of freshmen Rachel Blair and Brisa Zapata-Reaves.
“We were keeping it down to the basics: bump, set and spike,” Blair said. “Knowing that your partner is behind you and covering you allows you to stay confident.”
The Blair-Zapata-Reaves duo won all four of its sets on Friday by a combined score of 84-48.
After a brief intermission, OCC was back on the sand to face Cypress, who just previously defeated Golden West College 4-1.
Coast ended up avenging the Rustlers in that same manner, taking four games to one against the Chargers.
The Pirates could not get a win out of their No. 4 pairing of sophomore Lexy Mendoza and freshman Paige Cutwright, but the team still outscored their opponent 196-118 overall.
“I’m pleased with where we are at,” OCC volleyball head coach Chuck Cutenese said. “I am just worried that we’re getting complacent. Sitting for that hour was the first time we’ve done this, and I don’t think we handled it really well. We didn’t get a great warm up, and we came out a little flat. They have to get used to playing, sitting and playing.”
OCC will continue to chase perfection at Newland Courts next Friday, with another doubleheader against Santa Ana College and Golden West. First matches begin at 10 a.m.
“Everyone is striving to be the number one [pair], and I see that hunger in all of them, wanting to be at the top,” Cutenese said. “It continues to make us better.”
