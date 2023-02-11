OCC struggles to bring runners home in loss to El Camino

The Orange Coast College softball team was bested 5-1 by undefeated El Camino College on Thursday afternoon. OCC was 1-2 headed into the match up. The Warriors, on the other hand, had already played five games and won all of them.
Freshman pitcher Angela Whitmer started the game for OCC and quickly found herself with base runners to deal with in the top of the first after giving up two singles to Warriors infielders Malia Martin and Emily Esparza.
After a wild pitch allowed both Martin and Esparza to advance, El Camino had two runners in scoring position and two outs. Despite the additional challenge of having runners on second and third, Whitmer was able to produce a foul out to first base to get out of the jam.
“To be able to come in, in the first inning and send the message that we have pitching is pretty amazing,” OCC Softball head coach Jodie Kiaha said.
Sophomore outfielder Emilie Lapena was able to work a lead off walk. Freshman outfielder Ariana Williams hit a fly ball to deep right field that should have been caught for an out, but the ECC outfielder was unable to make the catch resulting in an error and OCC runners in scoring position on second and third with no outs. The Pirates were unable to capitalize on the scoring opportunity as the next three batters would be retired without putting the ball into play.
“We need to hit the ball on the ground. Line drives you know to the right side to be able to manufacture runs. Once we do that then we can open it up for a big swing,” Kiaha said.
El Camino managed to string together a couple of two-out singles in the top of the third to keep their bats at the plate. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Whitmer would find herself again pitching with two runners in scoring position, and once again managed to get out of the inning unscathed with a groundout to second.
Freshman outfielder Taylor Nguyen worked a four-pitch walk to get on base. Sophomore outfielder Emilie Lapena laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Nguyen into scoring position on second base. Williams drove a ball into center field that was caught for an out and then slung back into the infield to catch Nguyen at third for another out on a 8-2-5 double play to end the third inning.
Sophomore pitcher Ashlee Kean took over for Whitmer in the top of the fourth. She got into trouble early, giving up a single to Skylar Sanchez in her first match up. Kean would collect a fly out versus the next batter she faced, but the defense was unable to stop Sanchez from stealing second.
ECC infielder Viviana Tamayo hit a ball to the short that the Coast defense couldn’t come up with, resulting in an error that would cost OCC a run as Sanchez scrambled home. The Pirates did catch Tamayo out pushing for second on the play. Kean managed to close out the inning without any more damage.
El Camino continued to stretch its lead in the fifth, scoring twice on wild pitches and then again in the seventh inning on a two-run blast by Sanchez that went out over the centerfield fence.
OCC scored its only run of the game on a two-out RBI single to left field in the bottom of the seventh by sophomore infielder Natasha Ellison to bring freshman outfielder Monique Gervara home from second base.
ECC pitcher Kat Gutierrez allowed three hits, gave up one run, collected three strikeouts and issued two walks in her seven innings pitched.
“I credit the pitcher. She did a good job keeping us off balance. We did not put the ball in play like I know we are capable of,” Kiaha said. “We were trying to swing too big off of her.”
Kiaha was able to find some silver linings in Thursday’s loss. She praised the outfield and infield for making some tough catches and diving stops.
“For me, from a coach's perspective, Coast softball is in great hands with our young kids,” Kiaha said. “Our future is going to be phenomenal. We have a ton of talent.”
OCC softball will look to get back in the win column in its upcoming home game on Monday at 2:30 p.m. against LA Harbor College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.