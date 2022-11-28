The Orange Coast College men’s basketball team went 2-1 over Thanksgiving break, by winning games on Friday and Saturday, but fell short on Sunday.
The Pirates started their week strong on Friday with a 88-61 victory over San Diego Miramar College to keep their season opening winning streak alive.
The game remained close for most of the first half, but Coast surged ahead in the second half to finish with a 33-23 lead. SDMC made a comeback attempt in the third quarter, and managed to bring the score within one possession at 42-39 before OCC fired up the offense again.
Sophomore guard Jydon “Boogie” Hall led his team in scoring with 24 points and was very proficient at the line, going 7 for 8 on free throw attempts.
The Pirates carried the momentum from one win to the next, going on to defeat Imperial Valley College 98-81 on Saturday.
Orange Coast started the game with a surge of offense, scoring 12 unanswered points in the first three minutes of play. The Pirates kept the pressure on for the rest of the first half and would take a 13 point lead going into halftime up 54-41.
Coast’s dominant performance continued in the second half. They scored at will and held multiple 20-point leads, never allowing Imperial Valley the slightest chance to make a comeback.
Hall led his team in scoring again, racking up 23 points with 2 assists and 3 steals.
The Pirates fought hard, but ultimately lost on Sunday 94-85 against Palomar College.
The game was close for most of the first half, but eventually Palomar College managed to eke out a two possession lead to end the first quarter up 22-18. OCC managed to keep the game close, but ended up letting Palomar College extend its lead by a few points before halftime with the score at 41-36.
The Pirates refused to go down without a fight, battling back to tie the game multiple times in the second half before Palomar College pulled ahead again and secured victory.
Although Coast fell short of victory, Hall still had a dominant showing, scoring an impressive 34 points while also having 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block.
