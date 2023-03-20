For a college student-athlete, having the option to transfer to another college can make all the difference in the trajectory of their sports career and academic future.
There are various reasons a student-athlete may decide to transfer to a school like Orange Coast College. Some may be looking for a second chance to shine at a junior college, and others are looking for a team with chemistry or a coach that goes the extra mile for their players.
Sophomore guard Meghan McIntyre of the women’s basketball team transferred to OCC at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, and will transfer out with a state championship under her belt.
“From the second summer practice we had, I knew this group was special, and we were going to go far,” McIntyre said. “We all kind of knew we had the capability to do this and that’s what we did.”
McIntyre previously attended and played basketball at Golden West College, one of OCC’s sister schools and conference rivals.
“The main reason was for basketball, but also I wasn't exactly sure what I wanted to major in as well. Golden West has some majors, but not as much as OCC,” McIntyre said. “So that was a big factor too.”
McIntyre appreciates the welcoming atmosphere that OCC has, noting that the campus experience is “super friendly.”
“All the teachers I’ve had here have been super nice and friendly, so I feel like the environment has been really positive,” McIntyre said. “I like how big it is too for a junior college as well. You kind of have a college experience in a way.”
Sophomore forward Gabby Samiy is another student-athlete who transferred to OCC at the start of the 2022-2023 season, and started on Coast’s championship winning women’s basketball team. Her journey started at Cypress College for the 2018-2019 season. She then transferred to Irvine Valley College for the 2019-2020 season before finally joining the Pirates and finding championship level success on the court.
“After the previous schools I went to I didn't have the best experience, so I kind of decided that maybe playing basketball wasn’t gonna be my thing,” Samiy said. “Last year when I was in that position I went and saw Orange Coast play against one of my old teams. I just fell in love with how they were playing, how the bench was and how they were really connected as a team.”
She also pointed out how much of a difference the coaching made to her experience as a Pirate.
“I’ve never had a coach that cares so much about basketball, and who I am as a person outside of basketball,” Samiy said. “I’ve had a lot of coaches run great programs where it is very basketball oriented, but coach Sammy [Doucette] cares about you as a person and a player.”
The bonds between teammates and coaches are crucial to making fresh faces feel welcome, and OCC’s sports teams have that special atmosphere that draws people in.
“I don't think you get the kind of team chemistry we have here anywhere else in the state,” freshman baseball pitcher Jacob Odle said. “I just met all these guys this year, but I can’t say that I had a brotherhood like this at [UC Irvine] or that I would have a brotherhood like this anywhere else.”
Sophomore pitcher Jake Covey described the baseball team as a “family,” noting the uniqueness of this tight-knit group when stacked up against the previous teams he’s played on.
For other student-athletes that found a new home at OCC, it was the facilities and staff that made the difference when selecting their transfer destination.
“It’s not like any other junior college you see in California – brand new facilities everywhere,” Odle said.
Covey, who lived near campus before attending OCC, admitted he wasn’t aware of just how much work had gone on over recent years to improve the sports facilities and other buildings.
“After going to check out a couple four-years, and seeing the other junior colleges that we play at, OCC is so much nicer,” he said.
In recent years OCC has constructed many new athletic facilities such as the aquatics pavilion, locker rooms, the tennis complex and a 49,000-square-foot fitness complex.
“The campus and our facilities are really special. We have a lot of new facilities and a lot of new buildings,” OCC Athletics Director Jason Kehler said. “We offer a lot of services to the students. Our athletic facilities are fairly new. If not, they’ve been renovated to some level over the last couple years.”
OCC’s reputation as a competitor in the Orange Empire Conference is another attractive aspect of becoming a Pirate. Coast teams frequently compete and win at the regional and state level in a variety of sports.
For example, OCC women’s swimming and diving won their third straight California Community College Athletic Association state title in 2022. During the same season men’s volleyball won its eighth state championship, women's water polo finished second at the state finals and the women’s volleyball team made it to CCCAA quarter-finals before bowing out.
“You’re gonna be in good hands. We have an amazing coaching staff … you’re gonna get coached, and you’re going to have an opportunity to compete at a high level,” Kehler said. “Not only because of the conference we compete in, but because of the standard we have set for ourselves.”
Kehler emphasized his department's focus on getting students ready for the next level of play or whatever else lies ahead with the confidence that they will be fully prepared.
“[Your] coach is going to take care of you from an athletic standpoint,” Kehler said. “The Athletics Department – we’re here to make sure you succeed in the classroom as well, and that you’re ready to move on when it’s time to move on.”
