‘Giant Killers’ look back on last 70 years

The Orange Coast College men’s crew team has the nickname “The Giant Killers” for competing against four-year universities and winning with regularity. The title is a major source of pride for the team with a long history of success and winning championships.
The OCC men’s crew team celebrated its 70th anniversary on Feb. 26 at the OCC Waterfront campus. There were many alumni in attendance from the team’s long history. Those who attended wanted to show support for the team and recall old memories.
“I was impressed that our team had such an amazing turnout. We were such a close, tight-knit family,” said Richi Carni, an alumni from the class of 1983.
After OCC, Carni went on to UCLA and rowed there. He does not row as regularly, but wants to continue to show support for his team.
“At UCLA, we were never as close as we were here,” Carni said.
OCC head coach Cameron Brown is originally from Australia and started coaching after he finished school then moved to the U.S. in 2007. Brown got the job at OCC eight years ago and has not left.
“Interacting with the students and helping them develop athletically but also as young adults is a lot of fun,” Brown said.
The men’s rowing team has a rich history with a large reputation to uphold. Titles hold a lot of opportunity for all that are a part of it. Opportunities for scholarships to competitive Universities.
“It is a great legacy. I am proud to be a part of it and uphold it,” Brown said. “It offers many opportunities for athletes.”
The team started in 1953 and has many accomplishments and titles to its name. This includes 14 National Champion Crews, 3 World Champions and 25 US National Team Members. There have been seven US olympians.
Over the teams 70-year history there have been many notable alumni. David Grant received the US Rowing medal of honor in 2018. It is the highest honor given by US Rowing. He was an Olympic coach in 1984.
“We work hard day in and day out to prepare ourselves. And there's nothing better than competing against a four-year university and spoiling their day,” Brown said.
The OCC men’s crew team will host 58th annual Newport Regatta on Saturday at the OCC Waterfront campus. Races will start at 7 a.m.
