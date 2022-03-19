Orange Coast College lost at home on Thursday 9-0 to one of its toughest opponents, Irvine Valley College.
OCC (11-8, 5-6) faced Orange Empire Conference leader IVC (19-1,11-0).
The Pirates understood this was a tough matchup, but it did not hinder them from giving an all out effort.
“We're up against a tougher opponent, a stronger opponent,” Assistant Head Coach Kevin Springer said.
OCC will face Riverside College in their final away conference matchup on March 24 at 2:00 p.m. Due to OCC’s current ranking, this game is a must win to result in a playoff berth.
