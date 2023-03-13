SPORTS RECAP: Softball, tennis all go undefeated

Three different Orange Coast College athletic teams went undefeated this week, with women’s tennis remaining undefeated on the season. Track and field will send athletes from both the men’s and women's teams to represent OCC in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Championship that will take place April 4-5. OCC programs went 11-2 between March 5-12.
Women’s Tennis (12-0)
The Pirates extended their impressive undefeated streak to 12 games with two more wins on Tuesday and Thursday.
OCC won its first game of the week 8-1 against previously undefeated Saddleback College, putting them at 3-0 versus conference opponents. Coast won five of six singles match ups, and was perfect in doubles play, winning all three games.
Coast notched another win over non-conference opponent Rio Hondo College 6-3 on Thursday at home to finish the week in stride.
The women’s tennis team will play its next match on the road against Saddleback College on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Men’s Tennis (9-3)
The Pirates went 2-0 last week with back-to-back wins against conference opponents.
OCC earned its first victory of the week 8-1 at Saddleback College on Tuesday. The Pirates dominated the singles matches, winning 5-of-6, and swept Saddleback 3-0 in doubles play.
Coast would go on to pick up its second conference win of the week with another 8-1 victory over Fullerton College on Thursday at home.
The men’s tennis team plays its next match against Saddleback College at home on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Softball (5-7)
The Pirates won on Wednesday and Thursday, picking up a conference win in the process after losing six of their last eight contests prior.
OCC played its first of two road games last week against conference opponent Santa Ana College on Wednesday and took care of business, winning the game 4-2.
Despite OCC scoring the first run, the Dons held a 2-1 lead after four innings. OCC was able to overtake Santa Ana in the fifth inning with a surge of offense that produced three runs, giving the Pirates enough of a lead to hold on for the win.
Freshman outfielder Ariana Williams had a solid offensive performance, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two hits and two RBI’s.
Coast collected its second win of the week on Thursday with a 4-3 win in a tight game against non-conference opponent Glendale Community College.
Neither team could produce a run until the Pirates put up four in the fifth inning. Glendale answered back in the sixth with a run, and then tacked on two more in the seventh in a last ditch effort to snatch back the win from OCC.
Freshman outfielder Taylor Nguyen came up big for the Pirates with two hits and two RBI’s off her two plate appearances.
Women’s Beach Volleyball (7-1)
The Pirates bounced back with a dominant 5-0 victory at home over Riverside City College on Friday after losing their only game of the season to Ventura College on March 3.
The win over Riverside puts OCC at a perfect 2-0 in conference play.
The women’s beach volleyball team will play their next two games on the road Friday, first against conference opponent Saddleback College at 11 a.m. followed by Nebraska, facing a four-year program for the only time this season.
Track and Field
Five Pirates qualified for the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship. Sophomore Katelyn Muniz, freshman Annabelle Low and freshman Kimberly Renteria will represent the women’s team while two freshmen, Cayden Loth and Gavin Meyer, will represent the men’s team.
The CCCAA Southern California Regional Championship will take place at Saddleback College on April 4-5.
