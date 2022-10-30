Coast shut out on the road against Santa Ana

Orange Coast College was unable to recapture the flag on the road Saturday, as they suffered a shutout 38-0 loss to long-time rival Santa Ana College.
The fourth consecutive loss for the Pirates now brings their record to 1-7, and 0-3 in the American Metro Conference. Coast showed promise last week in a close loss to 5-3 Glendale College, but could not build on that momentum against the now 3-5 Dons.
“We just didn’t come out and execute,” OCC sophomore running back J.P Segura said. “We’ve just got to come back on Monday and regroup.”
Coast received the opening kickoff to start the game and gained two first downs quickly, but the drive was halted by a 3rd down sack of OCC freshman quarterback Baylor Ayres. In his third start this season, Ayres was sacked eight times as the Pirates offensive line struggled to deal with a monstrous Santa Ana pass rush.
“The o-line just didn’t get the job done today,” OCC head coach Bubba Gonzalez said.
The next two possessions resulted in a quick three-and-out for both teams, but on the following Don’s drive, OCC freshman defensive back Treyvon Lee intercepted a pass from Dons’ quarterback Dallen Engemann and returned it to the Santa Ana 39-yard line.
Even with the advantageous starting field position, the Coast offense could not move the chains and would punt after another three-and-out. On the ensuing possession for the Dons, OCC’s defense continued to make big plays, as freshman linebacker Johnny Brigandi intercepted Engemann for his second pick of the opening quarter.
The turnover set the Pirates up at the Dons’ 32-yard line after a 26-yard return from Brigandi, but again, the offensive unit squandered the opportunity after failing to convert a single first down. On 2nd down, Ayres found freshman wide receiver Kaden Baptista wide open in the end zone, but the ball just bounced off the receiver’s hands in what would prove to be a very costly drop for the Pirates. Ayres then committed an intentional grounding penalty on third down that led to OCC’s fourth punt of the quarter.
“The defense did everything we asked them to do,” Gonzales said. “I know we gave up 38 points, but as a team, we’ve got to be able to perform on offense.”
The Coast defense continued to keep the Dons off the scoreboard until midway through the second quarter, but after more scoreless drives from the offense, finally gave way to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Engemann to wide receiver Kyran Hayes.
Trailing 7-0, the Pirates’ offense showed zero signs of life, gaining only 12 yards and no first downs on their next two drives. With 1:46 left in the half, Engemann led the Dons on a two-minute drill that resulted in a 37-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 at halftime.
Santa Ana received the ball to open the second half, and while Engemann was able to string together several first downs through the air, the Pirates forced a punt after a 3rd down quarterback hurry by freshman linebacker Charlie Iafeta. However, the Coast offense would quickly punt after their eighth three-and-out of the contest. Segura, who went for a season high 154 yards on the ground last week, struggled facing a stacked box from Santa Ana’s defense on Saturday, as he recorded 71 total rushing yards on only 3.5 yards per carry.
“We just need to focus,” Segura said. “The defense is balling out, but you can’t expect [Santa Ana] to not put up 38 when we’re going three-and-out every time.”
In the third quarter, the Dons offense finally began to take advantage of their defense’s performance. Starting at the Coast 49 yard-line, Santa Ana drove down the field quickly and scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Engemann to wide receiver Kristian Constantine to take a commanding 17-0 lead.
On their next possession, Engemann continued to bounce back from his two interceptions in the first quarter, as he threw his third touchdown pass of the night on a 31-yard pass to wide receiver Nicholas Frengel.
Trailing 24-0, Gonzalez benched Ayres in the late third quarter for sophomore quarterback Brandon Cannella, but the Pirates’ offensive struggles continued. On his first drive, Cannella was intercepted by Dons’ defensive back Gabriel Magana, who returned it to the Pirates’ 22. In just three plays, Santa Ana further extended their lead to 31-0 by way of Engemann’s fourth touchdown pass to Constantine.
With the win all but wrapped up, the Dons would cruise to a blowout victory in the fourth quarter, adding another score in the final minutes to seal the blowout victory.
The Pirates, who are still in pursuit of their first conference win of the season, will get their best chance next Saturday against 0-8 Los Angeles Southwest College.
Staff writer Enrique Rodriguez and reporter Hasher Ghafoor also contributed to the reporting on this story.
