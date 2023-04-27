OCC overwhelmed by RCC in regular season finale

Freshman RHP Angela Whitmer (#7) delivers a pitch in Wednesday’s 12-7 home loss against Riverside City College. “We knew Riverside City is a great hitting team, so I wasn't expecting to come in with just one pitcher,” Orange Coast College softball head coach Jodie Kiaha said. “It’s expected to be able to pitch by committee when we’re deep into the season like this, and I thought Angie did a great job.”