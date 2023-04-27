OCC overwhelmed by RCC in regular season finale

Orange Coast College’s softball team lost its final game of the season 12-7 against Riverside City College at home on Wednesday. Coast finished the 2023 season in the No. 4 spot in the Orange Empire Conference with a 10-11 record in conference and an overall record of 14-20.
Riverside swiftly secured a commanding lead with a bombastic second inning, scoring seven runs off seven hits to jump out in front of the Pirates 7-0. Riverside’s offensive explosion started with an RBI single to right field by freshman catcher and infielder Cassidy Cooper.
“We need to take care of business. We weren't doing a good job of making adjustments in the game at the plate,” OCC softball head coach Jodie Kiaha said. “We needed to make an adjustment off of their picther.”
After the Tigers scored their third run of the second on a walk-in run, freshman pitcher Angela Whitmer took the mound for OCC in an effort to stop the bleeding. She had a hard time getting out of the bases-loaded situation she inherited, giving up four more runs before closing out the inning with a ground ball to second base for the third out.
Starting in the top of the third, Whitmer was able to put up three-straight scoreless innings to give her team a glimmer of hope despite the sizable deficit.
“We knew Riverside City is a great hitting team, so I wasn't expecting to come in with just one pitcher,” Kiaha said. “It’s expected to be able to pitch by committee when we’re deep into the season like this, and I thought Angie did a great job.”
The Pirates’ offense got going in the third as well, scoring their first run on two-out single to single to center field by freshman catcher Leila Chavez with sophomore outfielder Nadia Perez scoring from second base.
OCC kept its momentum going into the fourth, scoring three runs on two hits. The first run came off an RBI double to left center by freshman pitcher and infielder Isabel McElroy with sophomore infielder Gianna Gozo crossing the plate to score from second base.
The next batter up for the Pirates in the two-out situation was sophomore outfielder Emilie Lapena who blasted a ball out of the park that bounced off the scoreboard for a two-run homer, bringing McElroy safely home from second base.
“It ignited us, and gave them a ton of energy,” Kiaha said. “I’m excited for the individual performance, but I’m a long game type of person so I knew we still had work to do.”
Riverside’s offense roared back to life in the sixth inning to reclaim control of the game with the Tigers scoring four runs to erase the dent OCC had put in their lead, giving RCC a seven-run lead headed into the bottom of the sixth.
Despite the daunting deficit in runs, Coast’s offense kept fighting till the end, managing to put up a pair of runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh inning in a stalwart effort to close the gap, but ultimately the Pirates late game push wasn’t enough to make up for Riverside's explosive second inning.
Although the Pirates fell short of their aspirations of playing into the postseason, Kiaha was proud of what her team accomplished this season.
“I want to credit our sophomore class because they've built this foundation,” Kiaha said. “I’m excited about the future of our program because we have returners for next year that have tasted this air of success, been in pressure situations, fallen short of the playoffs and are going to come back hungry.”
She also commended her team for a massive upset win over the top team in the OEC and No.4 ranked in the State Cypress College, as well as a midseason game in which OCC was just barely edged out by Fullerton College, the No. 9-ranked team in the state and a top contender in the OEC.
“I couldn't have asked for a better group,” Kiaha said. “They all loved showing up everyday and I couldn't have asked for a better family.”
