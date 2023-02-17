OCC racks up the runs early, but is unable to hold lead versus Cypress

Despite a hot start, the Orange Coast College softball team was beaten 14-9 in Wednesday’s conference home opener by Cypress College.
The Pirate offense surged early, but was unable to keep pace with Cypress as the game went on.
“I think that we have a really good offensive team that wasn't producing last week, so we went to school on what we needed to do adjustment-wise in our at bats,” OCC softball head coach Jodie Kiaha said. “(We) shortened up our swing and we were able to get the run production that we needed to in the very beginning.”
Freshman catcher Lydia Gonzalez helped Coast get on the scoreboard early when she hit a shot down the leftfield line for a single that brought both freshman catcher Vaiokinereta Paniani and freshman utility player Natalie Lowthers home to give OCC a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Coast was able to add on another run in the first inning off the bat of sophomore outfielder Emilie Lapena. She singled to left field, giving sophomore outfielder Lexi Gamez the green light to head home and stretch the Pirates lead to 3-0.
Coast was able to add another score in the second, and the defense was able to bend without breaking, keeping Cypress off the scoreboard for the first two innings. In the top of the third, however, Cypress scored four runs. OCC fought back with a score of its own to keep the game tied going into the fourth.
“We made some very, very costly errors that prevented us from being able to come out on top,” Kiaha said. “We’re out of position in certain plays with our new personnel so we need to learn those cues and what to do on demand.”
The Chargers scored another four runs in the fourth inning, but the Pirates were able to mitigate some of that damage thanks to a two-run home run by Gonzalez who blasted a ball out of the park over the centerfield fence for the Pirates first homer of the season.
“At practice yesterday we changed up my swing a little bit. I felt relaxed up there and calm. My coach was keeping me calm,” Gonzalez said. “Everybody was cheering me on. That's when I saw the pitch and I was like ‘this is the one’ and … I didn't even feel it come off of my bat.”
OCC fought until the very end, scoring two late-game runs in the seventh in an attempt to rally late, but could not complete the comeback attempt.
Kiaha stressed the importance of the defense being in the right spot and limiting the movement of opposing baserunners to keep them from getting into scoring position in what she described as “for free”.
“We’re putting runners in scoring position because we are out of position and that’s something that we have to get better at,” Kiaha said. “We have to just work really hard on being aware of what the plays are asking us to do.”
Kiaha revealed that some last-minute roster shuffling required some players who hadn’t expected to play in Wednesday's game to step up. She credited them for putting in the work at practice to be ready to fill in at a moment's notice.
“We are in a position right now where really the game is in our hands, and so we need to be at a high level of execution right now. So we’re working on those things. We’re growing,” Kiaha said. “We’ve got a lot of new personnel playing positions for the first time and we just have to be better. The competition in the Orange Empire Conference is obviously always really strong and I'm looking forward to seeing them turn it around for next week.”
The Pirates are away for their next game in an out-of-conference matchup against Pasadena City College on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
