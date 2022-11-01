OCC fails to take down Santiago at home

The Orange Coast College women’s soccer team was unable to defeat state ranked Santiago Canyon College Friday, losing 3-0 at home.
The Pirates started off the game on the defensive as the Hawks gained possession in the midfield and pressed forward on the offensive.
Santiago created a break in the Coast defense by switching the ball across the field numerous times to force the players to shift and create openings for the run.
A through ball passed the Coast defense allowed for a shot by Santiago Canyon freshman defender Elyse Valenzuela that was saved by goalkeeper Jessica Gardner. The rebound shot was saved by OCC defender Leah Martinovich on the line and kicked out of bounds to keep Coast in the game at the 38th minute mark.
The Hawks took the corner kick and their defender got to it first with a header that hit the far post.
In the second half, the Pirates struggled to get the ball past the midfield. The Hawks forced the defense to get rid of the ball with pressure on the wings and center-backs.
Santiago got on the board with a late goal from freshman striker Sheila Sanchez to put them up 1-0 at the 58th minute mark.
Coast tried finding Sydney Powell, but she’d be in triple coverage up on the attack.
“It was frustrating when we couldn’t get up on the score,” Powell said. “I think when we score first we have a lot of good momentum, and we held them up on the first half but we let an easy goal get in.”
The midfield opened up and allowed a strike from 35 yards out by Hawks defender Valenzuela to beat Gardner and lead 2-0 at the 66th minute mark.
After the goal, Santiago Canyon changed its formation and put an extra defender in the back to try and seal the game.
With possession of the ball, the Hawks pressed up the field with Valenzuela to create a through ball to Megan Llopis to put them up 3-0 in stoppage time.
“I think we worked hard, on the goals specifically we were ball watching and got on our heels a bit,” head coach Kevin Smith said. “We will regroup this weekend and look at how we’ll play against them. It’ll definitely be more of us having the ball versus defending. Today we defended 80% of the time, hopefully we’re gonna be attacking 80% of the time.”
The Pirates are on the road against Santa Ana College Tuesday, beginning at 3 p.m.
