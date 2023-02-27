SPORTS RECAP: Coast men’s volleyball rattles off back-to-back wins, softball ends five-game losing streak

In a short week for Orange Coast College athletics that saw games for several outdoor sports such as baseball and men’s and women’s tennis be canceled due to inclement weather, the Coast men’s volleyball built a three-game win streaks with wins on Wednesday and Friday. OCC programs went 6-0 from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27.
Men’s volleyball (6-2)
The Pirates went on the road on Wednesday to take on winless Grossmont College in a 3-0 sweep for OCC. Coast won the first two sets with scores of 25-14 and 25-18 respectively, but saved its strongest performance for the final set, taking it 25-12. Freshman outside hitters Myles Henderson and Cole Hauser led the Pirates in scoring with 9 kills each in the victory.
Facing a tougher challenge on the road in 7-3 San Diego Mesa College on Friday, the Pirates scored a 3-2 victory in their first five-set match of the season. OCC trailed 2-1 after three tightly contested sets, but pulled together for a strong 25-19 win in the fourth before comfortably taking the fifth set 15-8.
The Pirates will return to the Peterson Gym on Wednesday against Palomar College, before taking on San Diego Miramar College on Friday in the final game of their non-conference schedule.
Softball (2-6)
OCC snapped its five-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 5-1 victory at home over Saddleback College. The Pirates’ upset win over the 6-5 Bobcats was buoyed by a hot start as OCC took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, in large part due to two runs from sophomore outfielder Emilie Lapena. In the bottom of the fourth, Lapena nailed a home run to center field, rounding out her dominant performance with 3 runs and 2 RBI.
The Pirates will look to build some momentum off their win on Wednesday when they take on Santa Ana College at home on Monday, before going on the road against Golden West College on Tuesday.
Beach volleyball (5-0)
Coast beach volleyball added to its undefeated season on Thursday with a 4-1 victory over El Camino College.
The Pirates will face Irvine Valley College and Ventura College in a doubleheader on Friday as they look to continue their perfect season.
