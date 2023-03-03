The Orange Coast College’s men’s tennis team lost to Irvine Valley College in a close matchup at home on Thursday. The undefeated Lasers were a tough opponent for OCC but the Pirates were still able to hold their own in the 6-3 loss.
“I felt really good about how all our guys competed,” OCC head coach Chris Ketcham said. “They worked very hard and that was what I was happy about.”
The Pirates defeated IVC in doubles matches 2-1, but lost their lead in the singles matches 5-1.
“It was a team effort,” OCC freshman Ryan Magers said. “We had a lot of energy, and we’re happy with the stride we made against a good team.”
At Saddleback College, The Pirates will face the Bobcats on Mar. 7 at 2 p.m.
