Brandlin breaks school record for most blocks in single season

OCC freshman middle blocker Natalia Brandlin had a season to remember, breaking the OCC record for most blocks in a season.
She finished with 89 blocks in the regular season. The previous record holder was middle blocker Lily Johnson with 83 blocks in 2019.
OCC head coach Chuck Cutenese is really proud of Brandlin’s accomplishments this season.
“She's a freshman and she's breaking records and she's gonna be in the record book, and that's just fantastic,” Cutenese said.
OCC finished the season with a 19-5 record ranked No. 17 in the CCCAA top 25 rankings and finished third in the Orange Empire Conference standings. Brandlin believes that the team did really well all year.
“I think we had to push through a lot of obstacles, we learned from our losses and we overall had a great season,” Brandlin said. “We all communicate really well and our coaching is really good.”
Cutenese believes that Brandlin’s defense and blocking played a major role in the team’s success this season.
“The first line of defense is your block,” Cutenese said. “If your block can block a ball, or touch it and deflect it, then it makes the second line of defense easier. So the better we are at blocking, the better we are at defense. So the fact that she's contributed big time to our blocking has helped us defensively.”
Brandlin is not only a good player on the court, but also a good friend to the rest of the players in the locker room.
“There's never a day we won't be laughing and smiling,” sophomore libero Emily Payne said. “She is always cracking a joke or doing something funny.”
Stella Berkebile is an assistant coach for OCC’s women’s volleyball squad, and was a middle blocker for Pepperdine University in the late ‘80s. Cutenese believes that Berkebile was a huge factor in transforming Brandlin to the player she is today.
“As soon as she came onto the staff, I turned her over to the middle blockers into the blocking and I saw that Natalia really bought into what she was talking about,” Cutenese said. “There was a point in the season where she really connected with Coach Stella, who was a middle blocker and works with them.”
Brandlin has learned a lot in her first semester as a player and as an OCC student. However, coming to Coast was not Brandlin’s plan at first.
Brandlin graduated from Edison High School in 2022. She originally committed to San Diego Christian College, but then decommitted and decided to come to OCC.
“I kind of had OCC as my plan B, but overall I'm really happy I made that decision because I met a lot of new people and I love my team,” Brandlin said. “I'm really glad that I didn't go to San Diego Christian and I'm here now. I hope to transfer from here after my two years and hopefully go [to a D1 university].”
The main reason why Brandlin changed her mind was due to a coaching change in SDCC.
“She wasn't quite sure if she wanted to go or not,” Cutenese said. “So she reached out to me, and it worked out for the best for us.”
Brandlin has not received any scholarships from any Division One school yet. As of right now, the plan is to play beach volleyball in the spring semester.
“I talked to a couple other colleges, not necessarily D1,” Brandlin said. “I prefer going to OCC to prepare myself for D1 or D2.”
But Brandlin is currently focusing on the playoffs and looking forward to OCC’s second playoff game against Santa Barbara City College on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“We’re going to watch a lot of film and see how they play and just kind of figure it out from there,” Brandlin said. “We did think that San Diego was going to be where we were going, but Santa Barbara pulled through and we are excited to have them over.”
