The Orange Coast College women’s tennis team continued its impressive postseason run on Tuesday, scoring its 20th straight win a 5-2 victory over LA Mission College in the second of the Southern California Regional playoffs.
The 20-0 Pirates will now advance to the SoCal finals, hosting College of the Desert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the winner advancing to compete for the state championship against the NorCal regional winner at Ventura College.
“We have just worked so hard for this and to see our work pay off for us in getting to the [SoCal] final, it’s so exciting,” OCC sophomore Madeline Veltri said. “We’re just all so pumped and ready to go and kill it again.”
Tuesday’s win over LA Mission marked the first time the two programs have met since the Eagles upset OCC in the first round of the playoffs in the 2022 season.
“It feels like we got to redeem ourselves,” Veltri said. “We’re really at the top of our game this year and we proved we deserve to be here.”
After sweeping Ventura 5-0 in the first round of the playoffs, the Pirates were immediately met with their biggest challenge this postseason in doubles play against the Eagles. OCC’s top duo of Logan Koitka/Veltri faced a tough matchup in LA Mission’s pair of sophomores Anna Kynclova/Lia Sarjveladze, losing 8-5 as the Eagles scored their first point of the contest.
“They were really strong at the net,” Veltri said. “We were just trying to give them our best and they didn’t make as many mistakes as we did.”
While LA Mission took the point between each team’s top doubles’ duos, the Pirates’ pairs of Sedona Smith/Olivia Sipiora and Camila Nelson/Leanne Pascua won their matches 8-2 and 8-6, respectively, to take a 2-1 lead heading into singles play.
“The more we have challenging matches, it pushes us and helps build our confidence and our self-belief that we can come up against real good competition and still take care of business,” OCC head coach Chris Ketcham said.
Needing three more wins to clinch the victory, Veltri (6-1,6-1), Smith (6-2, 6-1) and Sipiora (6-0, 6-1) came in clutch to seal the Pirates’ victory in quick fashion. The Eagles scored their second and last point of the day with their No. 1 singles player Kynclova defeating OCC’s No.1 Koitka (6-1, 6-2).
“We’re happy that we were able to come back and win with a stronger and deeper team,” Ketcham said. “Our depth is really what won it for us today, and we have good players from our No. 1 all the way down to No. 6.”
With just College of the Desert standing in their way, the Pirates will look to advance to the state championship game on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
“Our mindset is to just look back on how hard we've worked throughout this whole season and stay positive,” Veltri said. “We’re killing it right now and we’re really feeling like a team.”
