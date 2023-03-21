SPORTS RECAP: Men’s golf secures top 3 finish, baseball loses fifth straight

The Orange Coast College men's golf team earned a third-place finish in an Orange Empire Conference Coastal Division matchup, while the baseball team struggled to get back in the win column. OCC programs went 7-7 between March 13-19.
Men’s Tennis (10-4)
The Pirates went 1-1 on the week, bringing their record in the OEC to 4-3.
OCC was beaten 7-2 by undefeated Irvine Valley College on Thursday, but bounced back with a dominant 9-0 win over Saddleback College on Friday.
The men’s tennis team will play their final conference game of the season at
Riverside City College on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Baseball (9-14)
The Pirates were swept in their series against Riverside City College, extending their losing streak to five-straight games and falling to 1-5 in conference play.
OCC was narrowly defeated by Riverside 2-3 on Monday in the game closest of the series. RCC scored a run right off the bat to take a 1-0 lead through one inning. Both teams scored a run each in the third and seventh innings, leaving the Pirates one run short of forcing extra innings.
Sophomore outfielder Evan Scalley had a productive game at the plate, going 2-4 with no strikeouts.
OCC would go on to lose 6-2 against RCC on Thursday, despite freshman infielder Kanan Treece going deep for a solo homer.
Riverside completed the sweep over OCC with a 6-3 win on Friday. RCC was straight to business, scoring three runs in the first inning and two more in the second to take a sizable 5-0 lead early in the game.
OCC mustered three runs of their own in the fourth inning to stay in the game, but were unable to keep the momentum going as Riverside would again score in the eighth to lock up the game.
Softball (6-9)
The Pirates beat Santa Ana College 8-0 on Monday, but dropped their next two games, losing 8-2 to Cypress College on Wednesday and 5-3 to Saddleback College on Friday.
OCC dominated in its five-inning victory over Santa Ana on Monday, scoring multiple runs in three different innings. Coast scored a pair of runs in the second, four in the third and two in the fifth leading to the game being called early.
Freshman pitcher Angela Whitmer had a great showing on the mound to help shut out Santa Ana. She gave up only one hit in her five innings pitched and tallied two strikeouts.
Coast took an early 1-0 lead in the second against Cypress, but couldn’t hold on for the win. Cypress scored five runs in the fourth inning and another three runs in the fifth inning to run away with the game.
Sophomore infielder Gianna Gozo put on a solid performance in the loss, going 1-3 at the plate with one run scored.
Saddleback took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of Friday’s game, but OCC answered back in the third with a run of its own to keep the game close. Saddleback extended their lead with three more runs in the fifth inning, securing a comfortable four-point lead.
OCC made a last-ditch effort to come back in the final inning, scoring two runs before running out of steam.
Sophomore fielder Taylor Andolsek had a good day at the plate despite the loss. She went 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored.
OCC’s softball team plays its next game against San Bernardino Valley College at home on Monday at 2 p.m.
Men’s Golf
The Pirates placed third at the OEC Coastal Division matchup that was hosted by Saddleback College at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club on Monday.
Sophomore golfer Samuel Carrillo had the best performance for the Pirates with a score of 76, 4-over-par.
The men’s golf team will compete again on Wednesday in another OEC Coastal Division matchup hosted by El Camino College at the Los Verdes Golf Club at 10 a.m.
