OCC sweeps Golden West in conference play

The Orange Coast College women’s soccer team triumphed over Golden West College Tuesday, with a final score 1-0 at home. The Pirates made a quick turnover from yesterday’s loss against Fullerton College.
Coast came out to a slow start in the game as the Rustlers put pressure on the defense. OCC sophomore midfielder Lily Carroll was contested for possession of the ball by Rustler freshman midfielder Elise Ramirez.
The Pirates had only one shot, which went high over the goal post, in the first half.
The Coast defense stepped up in the second half to keep Golden West on their side of the field until the final whistle.
Carroll overcame the Rustler defense and controlled the midfield for the rest of the game by switching the ball to different pitches of the field. This allowed for use of the wings to create more offensive plays against Golden West.
“It helped to have those good passes in the middle that gave us the fight to push more up top,'' Carroll said. “It helped us win the ball more in the middle as well.”
OCC’s sophomore leading striker Sydney Powell challenged the Rustler defense and struck the ball over Golden West goalkeeper Chloe Miller to put the Pirates up 1-0 at the 70th minute mark.
“I don’t really look into the statistics,” Powell said. “Everyday I just go out and try to score for my team and get a win.”
The Pirates are set to play against conference leader Saddleback College on Friday in an away game beginning at 3 p.m.
“We got the next couple days to get our legs back and be ready for that game,” head coach Kevin Smith said. “If we’re intense and we play hard, the rest of the game falls into place for us.”
