Men’s Volleyball (18-1, 8-0)
OCC advanced to the CCCAA State Championship Semifinals after sweeping Moorpark College on April 16.
The full article of the 3-0 sweep can be found here.
The Pirates will match up against Orange Empire Conference rival Irvine Valley College Thursday at the El Camino College volleyball facility.
In their matches this season, OCC swept IVC across two regular season wins.
“We played IVC twice, and obviously we beat them twice but that doesn’t mean anything now that it’s postseason,” freshman libero Tyler Vedder said. “But we have all the tools, all the utilities. We have the training to win this whole thing.”
Women’s Beach Volleyball (13-0, 9-0)
The 2022 Pirates team became the first group in program history to win the Orange Empire Conference Western Division title since the college adopted beach volleyball as an official athletic program in 2015.
Coast dominated Santa Ana College and Golden West College on April 15, both with a final score of 5-0.
The full story of Friday’s doubleheader is available here.
The Pirates will look to finish the season undefeated, facing Fullerton College on Friday at 10 a.m. at Newland Courts in Huntington Beach.
Softball (16-18, 8-11)
OCC started last week with a 12-4 mercy rule win against rival Golden West College on April 11. The full game story, with video highlights, can be found here.
The Pirates fell off in the later half of the week, losing their last two games.
OCC was shutout 3-0 against Santiago Canyon College on April 13. The Pirates left a total of 10 runners on base in the loss.
Coast ended the week losing to Fullerton College 7-5 on April 15.
The Hornets rallied late in the game, driving in two runs each in the last three innings.
The Pirates will have a chance to get back into the win column Monday, taking on powerhouse Santa Ana College at 3 p.m.
Baseball (15-19, 5-10)
The Pirates lost both of their non-conference games last week.
In a close matchup, Orange Coast started the week with a loss to Glendale Community College on April 13 with the final score of 8-6.
The Vaqueros held a lead for most of the game, but Coast was able to even the score at 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning after an offensive rally.
Freshman infielder Izzy Mandariaga gave GCC the lead for good after hitting a two-RBI single to left field, putting Glendale ahead 8-6 lead in the top of the ninth inning.
With two runners in scoring position and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sophomore infielder Jordan Ku flew out to center field to end the game.
OCC got blown out by Los Angeles Mission College on April 14 with the final score of 12-5.
The Eagles ran away with Thursday’s game after scoring seven runs in the top of the sixth inning, with four runs unearned.
“When you walk guys and you make errors, the big innings are going to keep crumbling apart on us,” OCC head coach Nate Johnson said. “That’s exactly what happened.”
The Pirates will play another conference series this week against Riverside City College. The opening game will be on Tuesday at 2 p.m at OCC.
OCC Baseball is currently 15-19 on the year and 5-10 in conference play. The program’s last series win was against IVC on March 8-12.
“Our season is slowly starting to slip away from us,” Johnson said. “We have two weeks left, and we basically have to come out and take both series in order to give ourselves a chance to get into the playoffs.”
Men’s Golf
OCC finished second in last week’s tournament at Cuyamaca College, with Cypress College finishing just two points ahead of Coast for first place.
Full stats on Monday’s event are available here.
OCC’s next event will be at Oak Valley Golf Club on Monday.
