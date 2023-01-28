Pirates take early series lead in 2nd annual Memorial Cup

For the second consecutive year, the Orange Coast College baseball team began its season with the Memorial Cup Series against El Camino College. At the House That Alto Built on Friday, the Pirates took an early series lead with a 6-3 victory over the Warriors in pursuit of capturing the Memorial Cup trophy for the first time.
“Last year we didn’t win the Memorial Cup, so to start off with the right momentum this year and get things going is great,” OCC head coach Nate Johnson said.
The Memorial Cup was founded to commemorate and honor the lives of OCC’s John Altobelli and ECC’s Sladen Mohl, two individuals who left major marks on their respective school’s baseball programs. Mohl, a star catcher for the Warriors, lost his life in an automobile accident a month prior to OCC and El Camino squaring off in the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Series. OCC head coach John Altobelli led the Pirates past El Camino to claim the state championship in that series, before he was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, just days before the start of the following season.
In the third game of the inaugural Memorial Cup in 2022, the Pirates claimed a victory in the first game at the newly renamed John Altobelli Park, on a day that was a celebration of Altobelli’s life and what he meant to the program. On Friday, the Pirates repeated history with a win in the season’s home opener.
“It’s always fun to go into that ballpark, especially for something honoring my brother,” OCC Sports Information Director Tony Altobelli said. “I saw the big trophy at home plate before the game and it got the goosebumps going because it’s kind of my baby as far as getting this thing created.”
The Pirates seemed to be set up for a big scoring opportunity early in the bottom of the second, as Coast freshman infielder Taylor Takata stepped to the plate with bases loaded after Warriors pitcher Anthony Joya walked freshman outfielder Sebastian Moore and allowed singles to freshman center fielder Luke Davis and freshman infielder Kanan Treece. With two outs already, Takata struck out looking at bat, but the Pirates wouldn’t take long to find themselves in a similar situation in the bottom of the third.
Coast infielder Alec Gomez reached first on a fielder’s choice early, and after Joya walked both sophomore outfielder Zach Dickason and freshman infielder Koby Williams, the Pirates were set up with bases loaded again for the second-consecutive inning. This time, the Warriors would not be able to avoid giving up a run, as Davis reached on a fielder’s choice while Gomez scored the first run of the game. Joya would walk Treece in the next at-bat and give the Pirates loaded bases again, prompting El Camino to make a switch at pitcher to Travis Connelly. The switch at the mound provided little change for the Warriors however. Connelly walked freshman Coast infielder Kyle Koppelmaa to give OCC a 2-0 lead before Moore came to the plate and cleared the bases with a 3-run single to extend the Pirates’ lead to 5-0 and conclude the scoring onslaught of the inning.
“We had bases loaded the inning before and we didn’t come through, so all I was thinking about was just getting a hit,” Moore said.
With a dominant lead by the top of the fifth, Coast freshman pitcher M.J. Gabaldon ended his day with 4 innings pitched, one hit and no runs allowed.
“That was awesome. I knew pitching was going to be a lot better than what we had last year, which is great, because last year it wasn't very good,” OCC head coach Nate Johnson said. “To be able to see that improvement in game one is huge.”
OCC’s lead only continued to grow in the bottom of the fifth as Treece nailed a home run to left field to put the Pirates up 6-0. The Warriors finally got on the board in the top of the seventh with a run from shortstop Julio Camarena after a single to center field from center fielder Daniel Murillo.
Things started to get dicey for the Pirates, who had up to that point been in total control of the ballgame, in the top of the eighth. When sophomore relief pitcher Oscar Villareal stepped to the mound to start the inning, he walked four straight Warriors, giving up one run and loading the bases with no outs.
OCC pivoted to pitcher Chase Rousselo, who gave up one more run off of a single from Camarena, but then pitched three consecutive outs to dig the Pirates out of a potentially dangerous hole.
“We went and walked four straight instead of trying to challenge and force them to swing the bat at least a little bit so I thought that was disappointing,” Johnson said. “But then to have Chase Rousselo come in and shut the door and only allow two runs with bases loaded and nobody out, I thought that was a huge point in our game because if we don’t do that, I don’t think we win.”
After escaping a dangerous eighth inning, the Pirates steeled themselves in the bottom of the ninth to clinch the 6-3 victory and the series lead.
“I thought it showed we can battle through adversity and that in big situations like that, we can come through,” Moore said. “I think that will help us later on in the season when bigger situations come around, that we know we can get it done.”
OCC will look to clinch a Memorial Cup victory on the road on Saturday against El Camino at 12 p.m.
“We’re just playing for Alto,” Moore said. “I wasn’t here when he coached but you just keep getting reminded that this series is for him, so we just want to win it for him and give it our all.”
