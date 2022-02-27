Orange Coast College’s baseball team took the three-game series at home against Sacramento City College, winning the last two games in extra innings on Friday and Saturday.
Both teams have scored a combined 57 runs in the series.
Game one
Thursday’s game was a tug-of-war as the Panthers tied the Pirates three times. OCC was not able to regain the lead and lost 9-8.
The Pirates led 5-0 after four innings.
OCC scored three runs in the second inning as sophomore infielder Logan Jackson, freshman infielder Alec Gomez, and sophomore infielder Tyler Weaver each had an RBI.
The Pirates scored another two runs in the fourth inning as freshman infielder Ryne Lina scored from a sacrifice fly by sophomore infielder Will Ireland. Gomez scored later on in the inning on an error.
The Panthers came back and tied the game at five after sophomore outfielder Adam Paganelli hit a three-run home run to left field in the top of the sixth inning.
OCC’s Jackson started the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple to deep center field. He scored on an RBI single to center by Lina to retake the lead 6-5.
Lina scored the second run of the inning from an RBI single to center field by sophomore outfielder Cameron Mahaffy to extend the lead 7-5.
The Panthers tied the game again at seven in the top of the seventh inning after freshman infielder Elijah Rogalski homered to left field.
The Pirates retook the lead again after Lina hit an RBI single to shortstop.
OCC never trailed until the top of the eighth inning.
SCC tied the game a third time in the top of the eighth after a sacrifice fly from Paganelli, giving freshman infielder Vinnie Bachelier enough time to beat the throw home. The Panthers took the lead later on in the inning 9-8 after freshman infielder Gabe Petrucelli scored from an error.
Due to darkness, the game was suspended in the top of the ninth inning and was finished Friday at 1 p.m.
“We haven’t been able to get guys out with two strikes,” OCC head coach Nate Johnson said. “That has kind of been the difference maker so far. If we were able to put guys away, I don’t think this game would be where it’s at right now.”
The Pirates were not able to retake the lead as they lost the first game of the series to the Panthers 9-8.
Game two
On Friday, the Pirates survived the Panthers’ comeback as OCC walked off against SCC, 14-13.
OCC led 12-2 after four innings.
Tyler Weaver scored the first run of the game for the Pirates in the bottom of the first inning.
OCC scored three more runs in the second inning. Sophomore catcher Konnor Kincade scored on a balk by SCC freshman pitcher Victor Martinez. Mahaffy then hit an RBI single to make it 3-0. He scored the third run of the inning on a sacrifice fly by sophomore designated hitter Garrett Bevacqua.
The Pirates extended the lead in the third inning by scoring five runs. Sophomore outfielder Cary Arbolida's two-RBI single and Bevacqua’s two-RBI double accounted for four of those runs.
Arbolida is hitting well to start the season as his batting average is .435.
“I just tried to have an approach of swinging early,” Bevacqua said. “They were throwing a lot of fastballs, but I got down on the count and I knew he was coming with a curveball so I just wanted to attack and put us up on top.”
The last three runs for the Pirates were in the fourth inning as Mahaffy, Weaver and Bevacqua each got an RBI.
The Panthers scored 13 runs and eight of them were in the last two innings. Freshman catcher Matt Christol hit a three-run home run to left field in the eighth inning.
SCC scored five runs in the ninth inning, taking the lead after Petrucell hit an RBI single to center field.
The Pirates played three pitchers in the Panthers’ eight-run rally. They gave up seven hits and five walks.
“It should not have been a 14-13 game,” Johnson said. “At best it should have probably been 12-5. Our pitching staff blew it.”
“It should not have been [a close game],” Bevacqua said.
Arbolida tied it at 13 for OCC in the bottom of the ninth inning on an RBI double to deep right field. He was thrown out trying for a triple.
This game headed to extra innings after Bevacqua grounded out.
The Panthers were not able to score in the tenth inning.
Freshman infielder Isaiah Morales started the bottom of the tenth inning with a single to right field. He advanced to second after a groundout. Morales advanced to third from a wild pitch.
The Pirates ended the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly by sophomore catcher Konnor Kincade to SCC freshman second baseman Ayden Nordby playing deep and catching the ball moving back. This gave Morales enough time to score the game-winning run to give the Pirates the win and even the series with the Panthers.
“I saw [Nordby] going back and once he caught the ball and kind of bobbled it a little bit in his glove and when I saw that, I took off,” Morales said. “I felt like he did not have the best chance to make the best throw to get me out and I felt like I could have beat it and I ended up scoring - just took it. You got to risk it and it paid off.”
Game three
The Pirates rallied in the late innings and won the last game of the series against the Panthers in extra innings 7-6 on Saturday.
The rally started in the seventh inning as Jackson hit a two-run home run to left field to cut OCC’s drought by one.
“I was seeing the ball well all day,” Jackson said. “Just kind of was not going my way early. I saw a first-pitch fastball, decided to take a swing at it and worked out my way.”
The Panthers responded by scoring another run in the top of the eighth inning from a sacrifice fly by freshman infielder Will Asby to make the score 5-3.
SCC threw a wild pitch and made an error in the bottom of the eighth inning and OCC took advantage and scored three runs and took the lead 6-5.
The Panthers did not leave without a fight in the top of the ninth inning. SCC had bases loaded with nobody out, but only scored one run to tie the game at six.
OCC was not able to score a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the game went to extra innings.
SCC’s Paganelli grounded into a double play to second base, then freshman designated hitter Mateo Lake flied out to center field to end the top of the tenth inning.
The Pirates had bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the tenth inning and Mahaffy came up to bat with a chance to win the game and the series. He swung at a fastball and ended the game on a walk-off RBI single to left field.
.@occ_baseball with the walk-off win on Saturday to take the series with Sac City. Follow @CoastReport or visit https://t.co/i36ALQ3PY7 for complete coverage. Video by Enrique Rodriguez (@erod789 ) pic.twitter.com/adR9gMBKoD— Coast Report (@CoastReport) February 27, 2022
“Just a team at-bat,” Mahaffy said. “Bases loaded with one out, just got to put the ball in play and good things will happen.”
“[Mahaffy and Jackson] have that ‘never give up’ attitude,” Johnson said. “Jackson with the big home run and Cameron with the second walk-off of the year with that single. So we know that it does not have to be one guy on every single day, it can be all nine or it can be somebody else each and every single time."
OCC won with the final score of 7-6 and won the series 2-1.
“We just know that we chip away and we try to win each inning,” Johnson said. “Just quality at-bats, trying to get guys on base and let our offense do what they do.”
The Pirates will now have a three-game road trip, starting with Palomar College on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
