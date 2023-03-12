When Sammy Doucette was named the Orange Coast College women’s basketball head coach in 2019, she started with a program that canceled nearly half of its games due to not having enough players. Four years into her OCC career, the young head coach has flipped the program into state champions.
After entering the season as only the No. 15-ranked school in the SoCal region in the CCCWBCA preseason poll, the Pirates managed to claim a state title for the first time since 2003 with their 78-71 championship victory over Butte College on Sunday.
“We said at the beginning of the year we were going to do this and to be able to accomplish it on the biggest stage in California is just super cool,” OCC point guard Meghan McIntyre said.
Following the state title win, Doucette reflected on what makes this team so special.
“It’s everything,” Doucette said. “It’s how hard they work, how much they love each other, how selfless they are and how they believe in me as a coach.”
To pull off the championship victory, OCC needed a dominant performance from Co-Orange Empire Conference Player of the Year McIntyre, who stepped up with a career-high 32 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. McIntyre came up clutch throughout the entire state tourney run, averaging 26 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game on her way to securing tournament MVP.
In defeating Butte, the Pirates played spoiler to a Roadrunners team playing in its first state finals appearance in program history under fourth-year head coach Tyler Newton.
“I was talking to [Newton] before the game and he said ‘it sucks that one of us has to lose,’” Doucette said. “We just respect each other so much and our teams play the same way.”
OCC’s offensive attack got off to an explosive start led by McIntyre, who had a dominant 11-point first quarter on 4-for-6 shooting from the field. Led by the sophomore guard, Coast began the quarter shooting 5-for-5 from the field, racing out to an early 13-8 lead.
“Our whole message to the team was just to do what we do and not let the lights blind us and be confident with the basketball,” Doucette said.
Defensively, the Pirates faced possibly their most difficult individual player to cover all year in Butte sophomore forward and NorCal Player of the Year Meghan Weinrich, who averaged 19.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Roadrunners this season. Weinrich was held to just 1-for-5 shooting in the opening period but finished the game with 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals.
The Roadrunners gave the OCC interior defense problems throughout the entire contest on Sunday, grabbing 15 offensive boards in the game and outscoring OCC in the paint 44-22. Butte sophomore center Sanaya Shrader dominated the matchup with Coast forward Savannah Seiler in the post, scoring 18 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Roadrunners keep their halftime deficit to just 39-38.
“It was a dogfight,” Doucette said. “Both teams were playing for a state championship and I was really impressed with both teams.”
On the first possession of the second half, Shrader nailed a mid-range jumpshot to give Butte the lead for the first time in the contest. However, the pivotal third quarter would soon swing into the Pirates’ favor as they responded with a 14-4 run to take a 53-46 lead with three minutes remaining in the period. OCC nailed a trio of three-pointers throughout this stretch, and finished the contest shooting 10-for-27 as a team from deep, while the Roadrunners shot just 4-for-20 from the three-point line.
“We practice our shots all the time and we have confidence in ourselves and each other,” Coast sophomore guard Annie Trinh said. “The coaches have so much confidence in us so there’s no reason we shouldn’t take the shots we do.”
Trinh provided the most of OCC’s three-point makes individually in the championship victory with 4 three-pointers and 14 total points.
The Pirates maintained a solid lead over Butte for the first half of the final quarter, but when leading 68-61, McIntyre was undercut on a three-point attempt by Shrader and came up in visible pain. The star guard suffered an ankle injury on the play, and after missing the first of three free throws, Doucette called a timeout to check on her point guard’s health.
“It was scary. It takes a lot for Meghan to be emotional,” Doucette said. “I just trusted her in that situation and she told me she was okay.”
With tears in her eyes, McIntyre returned to drain the next two free throws to push OCC’s lead to 70-61.
“That timeout really helped to settle me down,” McIntyre said. “For my team and coach Sammy, I just needed to push through for them.”
With the title slipping away, the Roadrunners managed to pull off a clutch 7-0 run, with a three-pointer from freshman Butte guard Madalynn Bassett cutting the lead to one possession with two minutes remaining.
McIntyre responded on the very next possession for the Pirates, breaking their cold streak by driving and fouling out Shrader, draining both free throws to go up four. When the Roadrunners cut the lead down to one possession again at 74-71, the tournament MVP continued to step up in the biggest moments with a dagger of a driving layup that solidified OCC’s championship win.
“I just play my game every single game no matter what,” McIntyre said. “I rely on my teammates, they get the job done too and we all support each other.”
Reporter Andy Garcia contributed to this story.
