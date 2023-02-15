Pirates claim first conference title in 15 years

The Orange Coast College women’s basketball team claimed the Orange Empire Conference championship on Tuesday with a dominant 85-56 home win over Santa Ana College behind a sharpshooting performance from sophomore guard Karina Cabrera.
Tuesday’s win clinched the first OEC title in 15 years for the Pirates, who last won the conference in the 2007-2008 season. Cabrera led the way in scoring off the bench for the Pirates with 29 points on 6-for-14 shooting from behind the three-point line, providing the majority of OCC’s three-point makes. Coast shot 29% from the three-point line in the contest, but nailed 5-for-10 in a second quarter in which OCC outscored the Dons 22-10.
Coast sophomore guard Annie Trinh contributed in scoring for the Pirates with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds in the win. Star point guard Meghan McIntyre had a quiet scoring night on Tuesday, adding just nine points but contributing in other ways with 16 rebounds and six assists.
In addition to the conference title win, the 26-1 Pirates managed to enact revenge over the only team to defeat them this season in the Dons, who upset OCC at Santa Ana on Jan. 20.
Coast will round out its regular season on Thursday at home against 19-8 conference rival Riverside College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.