OCC bounces back against Golden West

The Orange Coast College baseball team tied up the series at 1-1 against Golden West College with an 8-3 home win on Thursday after losing to its conference rival on the road 16-8 on Tuesday. The Pirates were on a nine-game winning streak prior to the loss.
“We can’t win them all, and at some point you’re going to lose. Shoot, sometimes losses wake you up a little bit,” OCC baseball head coach Nate Johnson said. “A loss like that definitely wakes you up and shocks you back to reality and allows us to come out and do what we did today.”
In the top of the second inning, GWC scored first on a two-run homer off the bat of freshman infielder Dylan Lina.
The Pirates answered back in the bottom of the second when sophomore infielder Alec Gomez hit a double down the left field line to bring freshman infielder Ethan Brand and freshman catcher J.T. Crabbe home to score.
OCC tacked on another run in the second thanks to freshman outfielder Jaden Lyburtus who hit an RBI single to center field, giving Gomez the greenlight to head home from second base.
Coast freshman LHP M.J. Gabaldon locked back in after giving up the two runs in the top of the second, and went on to deliver four-straight scoreless innings to give OCC’s offense a chance to take over the game. In his seven innings pitched, he tallied seven strikeouts and put up five scoreless innings while only allowing three runs off eight hits.
“Anytime we can score and then immediately put up some consecutive zeros, that allows our offense a chance to separate ourselves and get us a good solid lead,” Johnson said.
OCC’s defense pitched in to help Gabaladon stay clean by turning a double play in the bottom of the third to get him out of a jam where the Rustlers had runners on second and third.
Gabaldon produced a ground out to second where it was scooped up by Gomez who threw it to freshman Pirate first baseman Zach Leite for out number two of the inning. Leite then fired the ball to his catcher Crabbe to catch GWC freshman infielder Nathan Beckley pushing for home plate to end the third inning.
Coast put up another three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth to extend its lead to 6-2.
The Pirates scored their first two runs of the fourth inning when sophomore outfielder Zach Dickason hit a 2-RBI double to left center with Gomez and sophomore outfielder Evan Scalley crossing the plate to score. OCC’s last run of the inning came off an RBI double to right field by Brand that brought Dickason home from second base.
In the top of the seventh the Rustler's scored their final run of the game on an RBI double down the left field line off the bat of sophomore infielder Dylan Kordic, but it wasn't enough to match OCC’s offense as the Rustlers fell short of making a meaningful dent in the Pirate’s lead.
Coast put the nails in the coffin with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh that came off a 2-RBI single that Dickason hit to left field with both Crabbe and sophomore outfielder Jake Taylor scoring runs on the play.
The baseball team will play its next game on the road against GWC on Saturday at noon to wrap up the three-game series.
