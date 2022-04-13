Angels to host Orange Coast College Night on May 6

Angel Stadium will host an Orange Coast College Night when the Los Angeles Angels play the Washington Nationals on May 6 at 6:38 p.m.
Fans who purchase the $25 tickets here and add promo code PIRATES will receive an Angels cap with the Orange Coast College logo and a John Altobelli memorial patch. Caps can be picked up at the Center Field Patio on game day. The Angels are also giving away an Anthony Rendon t-shirt the same night.
Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
