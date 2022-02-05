OCC survives in close game

Orange Coast College’s women’s basketball team got past Fullerton College 58-50 on Friday.
The Pirates entered this game winning their last two games with a 13-6 record. The Hornets entered this game losing their last two games with a 10-12 record.
Offensively, the Pirates started slow as they were scoreless in the first three minutes. OCC finished the quarter with seven points on 17.6% shooting. Freshman guard Alexis Legan led the quarter in points with four. Defensively, OCC started the game giving up nine points to the Hornets in the first quarter with six of those points were from Fullerton College’s sophomore center Janelle Ramos.
The Pirates were able to bounce back as the game went on.
The Hornets led the Pirates 9-7 after the first quarter.
The Pirates and the Hornets started the second quarter scoring seven points in the first three minutes.
The Pirates tied it at 16 after freshman guard Karina Cabrera’s two free throws with less than seven minutes left of the second quarter.
The Hornets went on a 5-0 run in the next three minutes after the Pirates tied in the second quarter.
The Pirates ended the half outscoring the Hornets 5-4.
Fullerton College led the half 25-21.
During halftime, Coach Sammy Doucette let the Pirates know that she was not impressed with the Pirates performance in the first half.
“I basically ripped them a new one and said that [Fullerton College] is playing better than us in every single category,” Doucette said. “I don’t recognize my own team and we have to be better. We have to take care of the basketball, we have to play defense and we have to know what we are running on offense.”
The Pirates and the Hornets started the third quarter scoring eight points in six minutes.
The third quarter ended with the Pirates going on a 13-5 run led by freshman guard Annie Trinh who scored eight points during the run.
“[The mindset] was just to fix all the mistakes we were making in the beginning,” Trinh said.
The Pirates grabbed their first lead of the game in the third quarter on a layup from freshman forward Madison Copeland.
The Pirates led the Hornets 42-38 after three quarters.
Starting the fourth quarter, the game got close as in the first five minutes of the quarter, the Hornets outscored the Pirates 8-5 and trailed 47-46.
The Pirates responded by going on a 7-2 run in the next three minutes. Trinh and freshman guard Savannah Seiler each scored three points during that run.
The Pirates led the Hornets 54-48 with less than three minutes left of the game.
OCC’s Cabrera turned the ball with a minute left of the game. Fullerton scored on a layup after the turnover.
The Pirates led 54-50 with less than a minute left.
The Hornets fouled OCC’s Legan with 31 seconds left of the game. She missed both free throws and Copeland got the offensive rebound.
The Hornets then fouled OCC’s Trinh. She made both of her free throws.
The game ended with the Hornets not making a shot out of four attempts, three of them being three-point shots and OCC’s Seiler scoring the last points of the game with two free throws.
OCC’s Trinh off the bench led the team in scoring with 18 points on 46.2% shooting. She also had two rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“I wasn’t thinking about [leading in scoring],” Trinh said. “I was just taking an open shot when I had it.”
The final score of the game was 58-50 Pirates.
“[The win] feels really good,” Trinh said. “Especially since we were able to come back and fight our way back in.”
Doucette, however, was not impressed even though the Pirates won.
“I don’t feel great about [the win] to be honest,” Doucette said. “I think Fullerton College came out really hard, played really tough, scouted us well and we just were not focused from the start, but we ended up getting the win, which is what we came here to do.”
The Pirates look to play better basketball as they now head on a three-game road trip starting with Irvine Valley College on Sunday at 3 p.m.
“We can expect that we are going to be really pumped and excited for that game,” Doucette said. “We have been really looking forward to it.”
“We are going to fight hard, just like we did today and play our game the way we know how to,” Trinh said.
