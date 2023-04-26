Pirates fall on walk-off wild pitch against Chargers

The Orange Coast College baseball team was defeated 6-5 on the road against Cypress College after a walk-off run scored on a wild pitch on Tuesday.
”We need to get better,” OCC head coach Nate Johnson said. “That’s the game we needed to win.”
It was the first of a three-game series against Cypress.
“We’re fighting for spots in the conference right now, with these guys that we’re tied with,” Johnson said.
The Pirates’ loss on Tuesday marked the beginning of their last series of the season. Following the loss to the Chargers, the conference record for Pirates fell to 10-9 on the season.
OCC started off hot in the second inning with freshman outfielder Jake Taylor hitting a grand slam to left field, giving the Pirates a 4-0 lead.
“He’s been on fire lately and got a barrel out on a curveball and he hit it out, which is great to see,” Johnson said. “That's what we’ve been working on with him – and with a lot of our guys – and for him to finally do that, that was awesome.”
But Cypress picked up as sophomore infielder Aaron Perez scored during the bottom of the second inning setting the score at 4-1.
Cypress stormed back in during the bottom of the fourth inning with three consecutive runs when Perez scored again, sophomore infielder Isaac Rodriguez scored after a fly out to right field by sophomore outfielder Nick Moscaro and freshman pitcher Aidan Lambert scored, tying the game at 4-4.
During the fifth inning, OCC freshman Zach Leite singled to score freshman Evan Scalley on an unearned run changing the score to 5-4.
Sophomore infielder Edgar Rosales then led Cypress in the rally with 2 RBI tying the game at 5-5 during the top of the ninth inning.
The Pirates lost in the bottom of the ninth inning when freshman pitcher Jacob Odle sent a wild pitch that passed beyond sophomore catcher Zach Crandall's reach and Cypress sophomore Andre Naranjo came home for a walk-off win.
“If we do all the small things right, we should come out on top,” freshman pitcher Jake Ross said, looking ahead to the rest of the series.
OCC’s second game of the three-game series against Cypress will be on Thursday at John Altobelli Park at 2 p.m.
