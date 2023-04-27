Defending champion Pirates look to keep title hopes alive in state semifinals

When the Orange Coast College men’s volleyball team took a trip to El Camino College for the CCCAA State Championships last season, they entered as a dominating powerhouse, a role this program has become very familiar with throughout the tenure of Coast head coach Travis Turner.
On April 23, 2022, the Pirates claimed their third state championship under Turner, sweeping Long Beach City College in the state final to put a bow on their nearly perfect 20-1 season. But with many players from their championship roster either graduating or transferring, the defending state champion Pirates entered this season with a roster almost entirely made up of fresh faces.
“I honestly wasn’t expecting to have a whole new team,” Turner said. “Tyler Vedder is back, and he played a big role last year, but besides that, it’s a whole new group.”
Despite such a massive turnover from the championship lineup a year ago, OCC still managed to punch its ticket to the state semifinals for the sixth year in a row after sweeping San Diego Miramar College in the first round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs on April 21.
“I didn’t expect to be here, but I knew we had some talent in the gym in the fall and that we had a chance to do this and the guys to get here,” Turner said.
On Thursday at El Camino, OCC will take on Moorpark College at 5 p.m. in the semifinals, with the winner advancing to the state final on Saturday. While OCC will undoubtedly enter the tournament with a target on its back befitting of a reigning state champion, this team’s focus is squarely on capturing this year’s title.
“I do think it helps with confidence, knowing that it can be done and they’re in the same shoes as the guys last year,” Turner said. “But this group doesn’t care that we won last year. They just want to win this year.”
As the lone returning player from last season, sophomore libero Vedder has witnessed this young Pirates team learn to play together and build its chemistry throughout the season. OCC began its season 3-2, surpassing last season’s total loss count in just five games, but finished its season on a dominant run, winning 13 of its last 14.
“We’re definitely really young and we’ve been learning every single game and every single point,” Vedder said. “We had little periods where we all didn’t see eye-to-eye and we definitely fought a little bit, but we grew out of that over time and we all kind of had to recognize that we’re all here for one reason and that’s to win.”
The Pirates have been one of the most statistically dominant teams in the state this year, finishing first in kills per set with 11.7, second in assists per set with 11.14, second in service aces with 2.14 and second in blocks per set with 2.65.
Offensively, Coast has relied heavily on sophomore outside hitter Sebastian Lara to carry the scoring load, as he finished fifth in the state individually with 3.67 kills per set this season. Setting the table for the potent Pirates offense has been Landon Seymour’s job, as the freshman setter has dished out 446 assists this season, with his team averaging a .330 attack percentage off his sets.
After finishing this season with a 16-3 record and an Orange Empire Conference championship split with Irvine Valley College, Vedder believes this team has a chance to claim another state title for Orange Coast.
“We most definitely have the opportunity to win again – we’re just going to have to fight,” Vedder said. “It’s going to have to be way more of a grind than last year.”
To reach the state final, Moorpark will be the next obstacle standing in the No.3 seed Pirates’ way. While a postseason matchup between the two OEC champions, OCC and No. 2 seed IVC, seemed destined to happen at El Camino, the No. 7 seed Raiders embarked on their “Cinderella” run to the state semifinals with a shocking 3-0 upset over the Lasers in the SoCal Regional playoffs.
“We were definitely surprised, but we weren’t that surprised,” Turner said. “Moorpark had the pieces and they’re starting to play good volleyball at the right time.”
If the Pirates are to advance past the Raiders, a matchup with either No. 1-seed Long Beach or No. 4-seed San Diego Mesa College will be awaiting them in the state final. The Pirates scored a narrow 3-2 victory on the road over San Diego Mesa this season on Feb. 24, but the Long Beach Vikings have bested OCC twice this season, winning 3-1 in both matches.
A state title victory this season would be the fourth since Turner became head coach of the program in 2007, and the ninth in program history. Turner has ushered in an era of dominance in his sixteen years as the program’s head coach, with the team making its 13th trip to the state tournament in 16 years.
“[Turner] just gets people to push themselves and brings out the best in everybody and because that’s his nature. It brings out that side of my teammates, to where we’re all pushing each other,” Vedder said. “It’s contagious.”
Turner’s program has consistently found ways to win with an always-rotating cast of players during his tenure, which he credits to his players and his coaching staff’s success in recruiting.
“Any coach is only as good as his players so we’re lucky to have really good players and that’s why we have been so consistent over the years,” Turner said. “We’re lucky to have great coaches in recruiting as well.”
With a chance to add another chapter to the legacy of OCC men’s volleyball, Turner is confident in his team ahead of their state tournament trip to El Camino.
“We haven’t lost there in a long time,” Turner said. “We’re pretty comfortable playing there and we like that gym.”
