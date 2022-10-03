SPORTS RECAP: Water polo, women’s volleyball programs dominate to end September

OCC’s water polo programs went undefeated while women’s volleyball swept the competition in both of its matchups this past week. OCC programs went 10-2 overall from Sep. 26-Oct. 3.
Women’s Water Polo (14-2)
The Pirates survived Riverside City College on Wednesday in a narrow 13-12 victory. Tied at 12 with under a minute left, freshman utility Jillian Duwe broke the tie with her fourth goal of the game to seal the win for the Pirates.
The Pirates, ranked No.4 in the state heading into the week, went on to dominate at the Cerritos Mini-Tournament on Friday. OCC first defeated Citrus College 22-8 before blowing out the host Cerritos College 17-5 in the nightcap. Sophomore center Natalia Stanard led the way in scoring for Coast this weekend with 10 goals, while freshman Isabella Goodrow and sophomore Annabelle Sherman split goalie duties for the Pirates.
Men’s Water Polo (7-5)
The Pirates began their week on the road at Riverside City College Wednesday with a 17-12 victory. Sophomore center Ethan Pranajaya led the team in scoring with eight goals and added five steals in a standout performance.
At the Cerritos Mini-Tournament Friday, Coast picked up back-to-back wins over Citrus College and the hosts Cerritos College. The Pirates blew out Citrus 27-3, in large part due to a stellar eight-save performance from sophomore goalie Ethan Harris. In OCC’s 15-11 victory over Cerritos, Pranjaya again led the team in scoring with five goals.
Coast will next compete at the Riverside City Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Women’s Volleyball (10-2)
OCC was victorious in its first matchup of the week, sweeping Long Beach City College on Wednesday. Sophomore outside hitter Brisa Zapata-Reaves led the charge with 13 kills and two blocks.
On the road facing rival Golden West College, Orange Coast completed its ninth sweep of the season against the Rustlers on Friday.
Zapata-Reaves finished Friday’s game with nine kills, three blocks and an ace point.
The Pirates will have a tough conference matchup against 11-4 Cypress College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Football (1-4)
The Pirates were unable to build off of their first win of the year last week, as they suffered a blowout 31-0 loss to Mt. San Jacinto College on Saturday.
Coast won’t see action this week, but will host Citrus College at Lebard Stadium on Oct. 15.
Women’s Soccer (8-1-1)
OCC suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Saddleback College on Tuesday with a final score of 5-0. Coast only had three shots on goal in the loss.
The Pirates bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Irvine Valley College on the road Friday. Sophomore forward Lily Carroll and freshman forward Sydney Powell each had two goals in the win.
OCC will finish its two-game road trip against Santiago Canyon College on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Men’s Soccer (3-6)
The Pirates defeated Irvine Valley College on Friday 2-1. OCC sophomore goalkeeper Collin Macha had 11 saves in the win.
Coast’s freshman midfielder Carlos Alcantara and sophomore defender Jared Velazquez each had a goal in Friday’s game.
OCC will look to build off of this win against Santiago Canyon College at 3 p.m Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.