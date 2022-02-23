OCC defeats Golden West to extend 3-game win streak

Orange Coast College men’s basketball extended their win streak to three in their home finale win over Golden West College Monday, after catching fire from the three-point line in the second half.
The Pirates shot 40.5% beyond the arc in their 84-71 win over the Rustlers, including nine threes in the second period.
“We’ve been stressing this all year, how to share the ball and move bodies,” said assistant coach Jamaal Lee. “We started doing that more in the second half and the ball just found the open guy.”
The Pirates led by five at the half, with freshman guard Boogie Hall leading the team in scoring with 14 points on 4-7 shooting. However, Hall would not start the second half due to an injury suffered at the end of the first, and would not check back into the game until the 10:39 mark in the second period.
Despite this, OCC was able to extend their lead to 58-44 by the time Hall checked back in, due in large part to the shooting of Pirates guard Logen Howard, who hit three 3-pointers in the half and was the team’s leading scorer for the game with 18 points.
“It’s been next man up all year long,” Lee said. “We rally around each other and that’s what we did tonight.”
With Monday night being the final home game for OCC men’s basketball this season, the team celebrated Sophomore Night for three Pirates who took part in their final home game in their OCC careers: guard J.J Chapple, forward Aundrel Pua and guard Colby Reese.
Sitting at 7-18, the team is closing out strong as they head into the final game of the season with a 3-game win streak.
“This is a resilient group of guys. We’ve had rocky roads, we’ve had peaks and valleys, and the guys have toughened it out,” Lee said. “There’s no better way to finish than what we’re doing right now, and a three-game winning streak is just a testament to the guys in the locker room.”
The Pirates will look to finish the season out on a high note when they go on the road to take on Santiago Canyon Friday at 4 p.m.
