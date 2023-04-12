SPORTS RECAP: Track and Field sends 3 to state, baseball extends winning streak to 7

Three athletes from the Orange Coast College men’s track and field team qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association State Meet in May, while the OCC baseball team continued its winning ways as of late, winning seven straight following a previous six-game losing streak. OCC programs went 12-3 from April 3-11.
Track and Field
Both the men’s and women’s team secured podium finishes at the Southern California Regionals Multi-Event Championships on Tuesday, with the men coming in third place and the women finishing in second place.
Freshman student-athlete Cayden Loth stood out from the bunch with strong performances in the long jump, high jump, pole vault, javelin throw and a tournament best 41-feet, 7-inch toss with the shot put.
His stellar performances earned him the third highest individual score in the competition, securing him a spot at the CCCAA state meet in May. Loth will be joined by two other Pirates at the State Meet, freshman Gavin Meyer and freshman Alex Pacheco.
Baseball (21-10)
The Pirates extended their winning streak to seven with a pair of home wins against LA Mission College on April 5 and Irvine Valley College on Tuesday.
OCC came out hot against LA Mission, putting up back-to-back two-run innings in the first and second to take an early 4-1 lead. Coast kept the pedal to the metal, shutting out LAMC the rest of the game and scoring four more runs to secure a dominant 9-1 win.
Freshman infielder Zach Leite was productive at the plate for the Pirates. He went 2-for-2 in his at bats, with a homerun, two RBI’s and one run scored.
Coast trailed 7-1 to the Lasers early on Tuesday, but surged back with a dominant nine-run inning in the bottom of the fourth to take a lead they would not relinquish, going on to defeat IVC 11-9.
Sophomore outfielder Zach Dickason led the team with three runs in the win along with four hits and one RBI.
The Pirates will continue their series against IVC on the road on Thursday, as they will look to hand the Lasers their 14th straight conference loss.
Women’s Beach Volleyball (12-2)
The Pirates notched two wins on Friday, one against Santa Ana College and the other against conference rival Golden West College for their second conference win on the same day.
OCC won all five matches against the Dons without much resistance, four of which they swept. Coast was able to keep the momentum rolling into the next match, sweeping all five matches against the Rustlers.
With that pair of dominant wins, the Pirates stayed undefeated in conference play with a perfect record of 7-0 so far.
The women’s beach volleyball team will play its next game at home against Fullerton College on Friday at 10 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball (14-3)
The Pirates won both of their games this week, with the first win coming Wednesday on the road versus Fullerton College and the second win coming on Friday at home against Santiago Canyon College.
OCC beat the Hornets in three straight sets on Wednesday with scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-11 in a bounce-back match after losing their first conference game of the season to Irvine Valley College on March 31, a loss that also snapped the Pirates’ nine-game winning streak at the time.
Freshman opposite hitter Trent Douphner led OCC in scoring with 10 points, and finished the match with a .800 kill percentage.
On Friday, OCC won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-18 before Santiago Canyon was able to avoid the sweep by coming up with a narrow 25-22 third-set victory. The Pirates would go on to close out the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth and final set.
The men’s volleyball team goes on the road for its final regular season game on Wednesday against Golden West College at 6 p.m.
Softball (10-16)
OCC split two games in non-conference play this week, losing on the road to Citrus College on Monday before defeating San Bernardino Valley College at home on Tuesday.
Coast nearly pulled off the late-game comeback in the top of the seventh against Citrus, scoring two runs to cut the Owls’ lead down to one, but ultimately lost 7-6.
The Pirates found themselves in another nail-biter on Tuesday against San Bernardino, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to sneak out a close 8-7 win. Freshman Coast catcher Leila Chavezscored one run, with two hits and three RBI in the home victory.
OCC will next play Saddleback College at home on Wednesday in a return to conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.