The Orange Coast College swimming and diving teams won second and third place in the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships that took place between May 4-6, while the crew teams ruled the waters in the Western Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championship on April 28-29. OCC programs went 2-2 between May 1-6.
Men’s Swimming and Diving
The Pirates had strong performances all around that were good enough to lock up a second place finish in the CCCAA Swimming and Diving State Championships, and sophomore Ethan Smith won “Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet” in the individual awards.
The four-man team of sophomores Dane Howell, Tatsuki Inoue, Matthew Simpson and Smith set a new state meet record in the 200-Yard Medley Relay with a winning time of 1:29.79, two tenths of a second faster than the previous 11-year-old record.
The Coast team of freshman Jacob Muller, freshman Mason Parker, Inoue and Simpson also came up with a big win, taking second place in the Men’s 800-Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 6:49.72.
Some other highlights for OCC were a second-place finish by Simpson in the 400-Yard Individual Medley, a first-place finish by Smith in the 100-Yard Butterfly and a second-place finish by Inoue in the 100-Yard Backstroke.
Women’s Swimming and Diving
The Pirates took home a third-place trophy after three days of competition in the CCCAA Swimming and Diving State Championships, and OCC sophomore Gisselle Quinonez successfully defended her state title in the 1,650-Yard Freestyle with a time of 17.45.01, 20 seconds faster than her performance last year.
The Pirate team of Quinonez, freshman Brandi White, freshman Destiny Hernandez and freshman Brooke Munoz finished third in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:41.99.
Other notable performances for OCC include a sixth-place finish by freshman Marissa Pearcyin the 200-Yard Backstroke, a sixth-place finish by Quinonez in the 200-Yard Freestyle and an eighth-place finish by sophomore Sydni White in the 100-Yard Backstroke.
Men’s Crew
The Pirates had a first-class showing in the WIRA championships on April 29 at Lake Natoma. OCC competed in seven events, and had five boats finish with top-five times.
Coast dominated the Men's Second Novice Eight, finishing first by a margin of more than 25 seconds ahead of the competition with a time of 6:45.70. OCC also had strong finishes in the Men’s Novice Eight, finishing third with a time of 6:25.89, and the Men’s Varsity Eight, finishing in fourth with a time of 6:04.53.
The men’s crew team will compete in one last regatta this season at the American Collegiate Rowing Association Championships taking place May 19-21 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Women’s Crew
The Pirates showed off their skills in the WIRA Championships at Lake Natoma on April 28, going 2-for-2 with wins in the Women's Novice Eight and Women’s Varsity Four.
In the Women's Novice Eight, the OCC boat pulled away from the bulk of the competition early on before eventually moving up to the front of the pack to finish with a time of 7:16.33, just seven seconds ahead of the Sacramento State boat in second place. The first-place finish is a first in OCC women’s crew history for this event.
Coast also took first place in the Women’s Varsity Four, with the Pirate boat getting out front early and staying there to win the event with a time of 8:03.09. OCC’s four-woman team smoked the competition, finishing 15 seconds faster than the closest competitor, UC Davis.
The women’s crew team will compete for the last time this season in the ACRA Championships set to take place May 19-21 in Oakridge, Tennessee.
