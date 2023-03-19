Top-ranked OCC wins 14th straight

The Orange Coast College women’s tennis team remained undefeated with its 14th consecutive win on Friday against Saddleback College (7-2). Coast also defeated Cypress College at home on Thursday, and as of Mar. 8, the team is ranked No. 1 in Southern California.
Though there were a few close games on Thursday, the Pirates were able to topple their opponent and win all of their matches in the contest (9-0).
Sophomore Logan Koitka and her doubles partner sophomore Madeleine Veltri didn’t let their opponent get in a single set in their victory against Cypress (8-0).
Freshman Leanne Pascua, freshman Sedona Smith and Veltri were also able to dominate their opposition in their singles matches, not giving up a single set to the Chargers (6-0).
Smith and freshman Olivia Sipiora were able to defeat their opponents in their singles matches on Friday as well, only giving up one to two sets in their matches against the Bobcats.
“We just have to try to keep the energy up,” head coach Chris Ketcham said. “We want to focus on things we can control, which is working hard everyday.”
Their next match will be at home against Riverside City College on Mar. 21 at 2 p.m.
