The origins of OCC women’s crew

Heidi Schetter-Nelson is the first and only woman to ever row for the Orange Coast College men’s crew team, and is recognized as the founding member of the OCC women’s rowing team. She inspired many women to join and continue to grow the team to what it is today.
Schetter-Nelson received the OCC Athletics’ Medal of Honor and was inducted into the Hall of Fame on March 18. She is being recognized for her role in starting the OCC women’s rowing team and for being the only woman to row for the men’s team.
Schetter-Nelson was originally a swimmer before switching to rowing. She was on the varsity swimming team for all four years in Mission Viejo. She was introduced to rowing when she was 17-years old. The Newport Aquatic Center had just opened.
“I definitely had a passion for rowing. It was instant.”Schetter-Nelson said “I absolutely love being out on the water.”
At the NAC, she was on the first women's junior crew team before graduating high school in 1990 and attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo intending to row for the team. Due to staffing issues, the Cal Poly SLO team ended up falling apart, causing Schetter-Nelson to transfer to OCC.
When signing up for classes, she noticed that there was a crew team. She found out that the girls in the class could only steer the boat in the coxen seat and did not row themselves.
“Coxen is typically very small, but I’m 5’11”, so I would not have fit in that seat,” Schetter-Nelson said. “Plus, I had a passion for rowing and I wanted to row.”
“I thought that it would be great to have a team and row, then maybe women could sign up for the class and grow with me'' Schetter-Nelson said.
To join the team, Schetter-Nelson had to do a fitness test, and she passed. She rowed with the men’s team for that semester before taking a break in the spring so she did not take a seat away from one of the other men. She swam instead.
During her time away in the spring, girls from other junior teams heard that there was a girl on the men’s rowing team at OCC. Alexis Cable-Reuben, Kristie Jones-Stone and Rebecca Waer came to OCC looking to help Schetter-Nelson start a women’s rowing team at OCC. All four signed up in fall 1992.
Schetter-Nelson missed the first week of the fall semester because she was swimming in the Paralympics in Spain. While there she won seven medals, two gold, three silver and two bronze. The first week Cable-Reuben, Jones-Stone and Waer had been denied a spot to row on the men’s team and had to sit on the dock.
There had been some pushback from an authority figure not allowing the girls to row. The authority figure came up to Schetter-Nelson’s mother and commented on her rowing.
“Your daughter is a great rower, too bad she wasn’t born male,” he said.
The girls had a support system in their family and mentors. Volunteer coach John Strayer helped find Linda Muller to coach the girls. Muller had no previous rowing experience, but Strayer helped teach her. Ron Wilson, an assistant coach on the men's crew team, talked with the administration and pushed Title IX.
Title nine states that “students, staff, administrators, and faculty are entitled to an educational and working environment free from gender or sex-based discrimination and harassment.” according to the OCC title IX.
“My mom was incredible and supportive, helping us through this and telling us we had a right to be there,” Schetter-Nelson said. “We were only 20-years old and we didn't know all the rules and laws.”
They requested letters from other colleges. Letters from larger colleges like UCLA and Long Beach State for example would show that if the team was established there would be competitors for them to race against.
Their first race as a team of four was the Long Beach Christmas Regatta in 1992, and they won. The team passed out flyers for any women interested in rowing to join the team and help it grow.
“We had the first four.” Schetter-Nelson said “we wanted to get a group of eight together so we could actually race and there was a ton of interest,” Schetter-Nelson said.
After OCC Schetter-Nelson spent that summer with the rowing national team before moving onto UC Berkeley and rowing there. While at college she met her husband and today they have two boys together.
This season, the women's rowing team has 17 members.
“The best part about starting all of this was thinking about all of the women with opportunities to go to any college they wanted.” Schetter-Nelson said. “I am amazed and grateful that it continued.”
